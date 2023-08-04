Who is Russell Henley's wife? All you need to know about Teil Duncan

The 34-year-old American professional golfer Russell Henley is in red-hot form in the ongoing Wyndham Championship 2023. He currently tops the leaderboard at the Sedgefield Country Club with an opening round of 8 under 62.

Back on October 30, 2015, Henley married Teil Duncan. They have two children named Robert Russell and Ruth Teil. Incidentally, as per the report, the couple met at Teil's sister's wedding and later on started dating.

In 2014, Russell Henley and Teil first got engaged at Pitt Street Bridge in Mount Pleasant. The couple currently resides in South Carolina.

Russell Henley, his wife Teil Duncan at The Masters 2022 (via Getty Images)

As per her official website, Russell Henley's wife was born in 1988 in Columbus, Georgia. She graduated with a Bachelor's degree in art from Auburn University. She currently works as a Fine Art painter and practices in Charleston, South Carolina.

On her website, it is mentioned that Teil Duncan is a follower of Jesus:

"I am a follower of Jesus, and am so thankful to Him for providing a job that I love."

The website further mentions:

"Inspired by light, movement, surprising color combinations, social interaction, and pattern, my goal is to infuse these elements and form abstracted, pixilated compositions. No matter the subject, I strive to portray a balance of realism combined with loose abstraction, causing one to compliment the other."

As per golf monthly, Teil Duncan has a total net worth of $2 million. She has also written a book called The Color Teil: Life, Work and Inspiration.

Analyzing Russell Henley's performance and results in the 2022-23 season

The four-time PGA Tour title winner had a decent 2022-23 season. Although there are just two top-10 finishes this season, which includes a win in World Wide Technology Championship 2022.

Russell Henley did not make the cut on six instances in 19 starts. He also had eight top-20 finishes this season. He participated in all four majors this season and missed the cut at the PGA Championship and The Open Championship.

Here are his leaderboard standings in the PGA Tour 2022-23 season:

Sanderson Farms Championship - Missed Cut

THE CJ CUP in South Carolina - T45

World Wide Technology Championship - 1

Cadence Bank Houston Open - Missed Cut

Sentry Tournament of Champions - T30

Sony Open - T32

WM Phoenix Open - Missed Cut

The Genesis Invitational - Missed Cut

Arnold Palmer Invitational - T53

THE PLAYERS Championship - T19

Masters Tournament - T4

RBC Heritage - T19

PGA Championship - Missed Cut

Charles Schwab Challenge - T16

The Memorial Tournament - T16

U.S. Open - T14

Travelers Championship - T19

John Deere Classic - T35

The Open - Missed Cut

As mentioned earlier, Russell Henley is playing in the 20th tournament of the season, the Wyndham Championship 2023. He is in stellar form and would look to maximize the most out of it as the tournament progresses.