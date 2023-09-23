Who is Scottish golf player Ewen Ferguson? Everything you need to know about the 27-year-old

Ewen Ferguson, the 27-year-old Scottish golfer, is having a great run at the Open de France 2023 held at Le Golf National - Albatros Course.

Hailing from the picturesque land of Scotland, Ewen Ferguson has already made significant strides in his golfing career. During his amateur days, Ferguson showcased his immense talent by clinching the Boys Amateur Championship in 2013. He etched his name in history as the sole player to simultaneously hold the British Boys title and both the Scottish Boys Matchplay and Strokeplay titles.

His talents were acknowledged when he became an integral member of the 2015 Walker Cup Great Britain and Ireland team. After turning professional in 2016, Ferguson competed in multiple events. Notable achievements include his second-place finish at the Euram Bank Open in 2019.

The turning point in Ferguson's career came in 2019 when he secured a third-place finish in the Belgian Knockout on the European Tour. Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, he nearly completed a full European Tour schedule.

In March 2022, Ferguson achieved a career-defining moment, securing his maiden European Tour victory at the prestigious Commercial Bank Qatar Masters. Ferguson secured his second European Tour victory in August 2022 at the ISPS Handa World Invitational. Later, in September 2022, he finished runner-up at the Made in HimmerLand in Denmark.

How has Ewen Ferguson performed so far in the Open de France 2023?

Ewen Ferguson of Scotland plays his second shot on the 9th hole during Day Three of the Cazoo Open de France (Image via Getty)

Ewen Ferguson delivered a remarkable performance during the third round of the Open de France 2023. He shot a brilliant 4-under 67 to finish the day tied for the lead alongside Jordan Smith.

The highlight of Ferguson's round came at the challenging par-4 13th hole. He sank a birdie putt from an astounding 67 feet, catapulting himself into a tie with Jordan Smith at an impressive 13 under par.

Reflecting on his exceptional performance, Ferguson shared his thoughts on his game and strategy.

"I knew my swing was in good shape. I always look [at leaderboards]. I’m looking to see who’s making a charge at us, who’s doing what, and what I need to do. I’m always looking to see what I need to do to finish on top; same tomorrow and same today. I was just trying to hold on to Jordan all the way round, felt like I did that quite well, and tomorrow, same again, hopefully, I can heat the putter up and get them all dropping,” said Ewen Ferguson (via European Tour).

Ferguson and Smith hold a one-shot lead over Kazuki Higa, who carded an impressive 65 in the third round. They are also two clear shots ahead of Yannik Paul, who delivered a solid round of 67.