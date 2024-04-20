Who was Stephanie Sparks? All you need to know about the late former golfer 

Golf Channel host Stephanie Sparks passed away on April 13 2024 at the age of 50. Stephanie Sparks hosted the Golf Channel's 'The Big Break' with Tom Abbott as co-host.

The late Stephanie Sparks was an All-American golfer at Duke University. The amateur went on to win four amateur titles and play the Future Tour after graduating. Sparks earned her LPGA card and played the tour in 2000. However, a back injury compelled her to retire prematurely.

Sparks began her television career as a production assistant for the Golf Channel. Sparks made her television debut in 2004 playing the character of U.S. Women's Amateur champion Alexa Stirling in the film 'Bobby Jones: A Stroke of Genius.'

The former LPGA player hosted Golf Channel's 'Golf With Style!' before the iconic 'The Big Break.' The All-American golfer then went on to host 'Playing Lessons with the Pros' while live-reporting at golf tournaments.

According to Stephanie Sparks’ obituary page, she advocated for hospice care. Sparks was a great supporter of Libby’s Legacy Breast Cancer Foundation and the Barber Cancer Fund. Kepner Funeral Homes put out her obituary and stated,

"In addition to her parents [Robert & Janie Sparks], she is survived by her sister, Susan Nolte and their children, Zach Nolte, Annie Fox, Paige Nolte, Lauren Fox, Lucas Nolte, and Lauren Nolte; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends that were family up and down the East coast. A private family service will be held at Kepner Funeral Home in Elm Grove."

Stephanie Spark's Golf Career

Stephanie Sparks quit playing for Duke University due to a wrist injury. During her time at Duke University, she earned All-American honors during her first two years.

Sparks went on to win the 1993 Women's Western Amateur, Women's Eastern Amateur, West Virginia State Amateur and the 1992 North and South Women's Amateur.

Sparks played in the 1994 Curtis Cup for team USA. She earned her LPGA Tour card on the Futures Tour and played the Epson Tour for only one season. She received a sponsor's exemption to play the 2008 Ginn Open before a back surgery led her into retirement.

Sparks wrote about her life on the LPGA Tour and her injuries on Golfweek.

