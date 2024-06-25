Who is Stephen Gallacher? All you need to know about the European Captain for the 2025 Junior Ryder Cup

Stephen Gallacher will lead Team Europe in the 2025 Junior Ryder Cup in New York. Gallacher is a four-time DP World Tour Champion and was the skipper of Team Europe in the 2023 Junior Ryder Cup as well. He led the team to a record 20½ - 9½ victory over the United States in Rome, Italy, last year.

Meanwhile, Stephen Gallacher is a professional golfer and competes regularly on the DP World Tour. Gallacher was born on 1st November 1974 in Dechmont, Scotland. He turned pro in 1995 and competed on the DP World Tour for the first time in 1996 but had to wait until 2004 for his first victory on the Tour.

Along with 4 DP World Tour victories, he has one Asian Tour and one Challenge Tour win. His latest victory came in 2019, as he registered an emphatic win in the 2019 Hero Indian Open in Delhi. Stephen Gallacher was also part of the 2014 Ryder Cup European Team that defeated the United States 16½ to 11½ in his home country, Scotland.

Trending

Moreover, Stephen Gallacher comes from a sporting family, as he is the nephew of the former professional golfer and Ryder Cup skipper, Bernard Gallacher. The 49-year-old golfer got married in 1999 to Helen and has two children, Jack and Ellie.

The Scottish Golfer Stephen Gallacher at the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters - Day Two

The Scottish professional golfer has various hobbies apart from golf, like watching football, fishing, and collecting whiskey.

Stephen Gallacher is delighted to lead Team Europe in the 2025 Junior Ryder Cup.

Stephen Gallacher is back as the skipper of Team Europe in the upcoming Junior Ryder Cup in 2025. The Scottish golfer will lead six boys and six girls in New York in September 2025.

The Nassau Country Club will host the first two rounds of the 2025 Junior Ryder Cup, while Bethpage will conduct the final day singles event. Meanwhile, Bethpage is also the host of the main Ryder Cup event next year.

“I’m delighted to have been given the chance to once again lead Team Europe in the 2025 Junior Ryder Cup in New York. It was fantastic to oversee Europe’s record victory in Rome last year, and I was so proud of the team and what they managed to achieve," Gallacher said.

Gallacher ended the unfortunate run of six defeats of Team Europe last year as they registered a historic 11-point victory over the United States in Rome. The 4-time DP World Tour winner will also aim to become only the third European captain to register wins in both home and away Junior Ryder Cups. Meanwhile, Macarena Campomanes and Andy Ingram achieved this feat in 2002 and 2006, respectively.