Who is Taylor Pendrith's wife? All you need to know about Megan Beirnes

Taylor Pendrith is leading the CJ Cup Byron Nelson with a score of 19 under, one stroke ahead of Jake Knapp. Pendrith is seeking his first win at the top level at TPC Craig Ranch.

Pendrith is married to fellow Canadian Megan Beirnes. The player met his now-wife through his colleague and fellow Kent State University graduate, Corey Conners. Taylor and Megan began dating in 2016, and their relationship grew stronger with time.

Taylor Pendrith and Megan Beirnes married in 2021. During their dating years, Pendrith progressed in his career as a professional golfer, playing on the PGA Tour Canada and the Korn Ferry Tour.

Megan also pursued her own professional development, graduating as a nurse and working at Hamilton General Hospital in Downtown Hamilton, Ontario, specifically in the stem cell transplant division.

With Taylor Pendrith's progress in professional golf, the couple eventually had to go through a long-distance relationship, as Taylor's career took him to play primarily in the United States. Today, the couple resides permanently in the United States.

Taylor and Megan Pendrith welcomed their first son Hayes Austin Pendrith in October 2022.

Taylor Pendrith: "Without nurses, the world would be a lot different"

Taylor and Megan Pendrith dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic amid their development as a couple. Moreover, they did so from very different perspectives - while the player was in confinement after the 2020 Korn Ferry Tour season was suspended, his then-girlfriend was on the front lines of confronting the pandemic.

This is how Taylor Pendrith described it in 2020 for the PGA Tour News Service:

"It’s pretty scary, her being a nurse. But all the nurses in the country and in the U.S. and all over the world are doing a great job, and they’re the ones who are battling this firsthand, and it’s a scary time for everybody."

"My life and everybody’s lives have changed during this circumstance and this pandemic, but I can’t do anything... Without nurses the world would be a lot different."

During the same interview, Megan proved that she was up to the challenge that was set before the world in those days:

"At no point have I felt like, ‘Why did I do this?’ I still want to do it," she said. "I realize there is risk involved in it, but that doesn’t really bother me, because I’m somebody who is able to do that – and if you’re able, you should be able to help people who need it."

Taylor Pendrith has had a nine-season career as a professional golfer and has two victories on the PGA Tour Canada. On the Korn Ferry Tour, he played 65 tournaments with four second-place finishes, while on the PGA Tour, he played 73 tournaments with a second-place finish as his best result.