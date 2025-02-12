Who is Thomas Detry's wife? All you need to know about Sarah Taylor

The 2025 WM Phoenix Open was highlighted by Thomas Detrys' win. At the TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course), Detry scored 66-64-65-65 to win his first-ever tournament on the PGA Tour. The Belgian professional golfer's win has brought many eyes on him, and fans want to know more about the golfer.

While a lot is known about Detry as a golfer, not much is known about his personal life and his wife, Sarah Taylor, who is his support system. As per Detry's website, Taylor is responsible for taking care of his day-to-day duties. While the golfer's site did not provide too much information, Sarah's LinkedIn shone more light with regards to her role in Detry's career.

Based on her profile, Sarah Taylor works in Client Services (Golf) at Excel Sports Management. While it's unclear whether she represents other golfers, it's worth noting that in 2022, Taylor stepped in as Detry's caddie at the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open.

Trending

You can check the image of Sarah Taylor being Thomas Detry's caddie below:

Thomas Detry and his wife Sarah Taylor at the 2022 AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open [Image via Getty]

Other than this, not much is known about Thomas Detry's wife and personal life. There is no clarity on how the couple met each other, but it's reported that they got married in 2020. They welcomed two children in their life post marriage. Their elder daughter, Sophia, was born in 2022, followed by Alba Elizabeth in 2024.

How much did Thomas Detry earn for winning the 2025 WM Phoenix Open?

The 2025 WM Phoenix Open had a total purse of $9.3 million. Thomas Detry earned the largest share of this purse as he walked home with $1,656,000. Daniel Berger and Michael Kim, who finished T2, earned $818,800 each. Here is a detailed look at the payout at the 2025 WM Phoenix Open:

1 Thomas Detry -24 $1,656,000

T2 Daniel Berger -17 $818,800

T2 Michael Kim -17 $818,800

T4 Christiaan Bezuidenhout -16 $414,000

T4 Jordan Spieth -16 $414,000

T6 Justin Thomas -15 $310,500

T6 Will Chandler -15 $310,500

T6 Robert MacIntyre -15 $310,500

T9 Adam Hadwin -14 $250,700

T9 Taylor Moore -14 $250,700

T9 Maverick McNealy -14 $250,700

T12 Cameron Young -13 $195,500

T12 Min Woo Lee -13 $195,500

T12 Rasmus Hojgaard -13 $195,500

15 Sepp Straka -12 $167,900

T16 Kevin Yu -11 $140,300

T16 Wyndham Clark -11 $140,300

T16 Ben Silverman -11 $140,300

T16 Denny McCarthy -11 $140,300

T16 J.T. Poston -11 $140,300

T21 Si Woo Kim -10 $100,280

T21 Bud Cauley -10 $100,280

T21 Gary Woodland -10 $100,280

T21 Alex Smalley -10 $100,280

T25 Adam Schenk -9 $69,198

T25 Andrew Putnam -9 $69,198

T25 Nick Taylor -9 $69,198

T25 Keith Mitchell -9 $69,198

T25 Hideki Matsuyama -9 $69,198

T25 Brian Harman -9 $69,198

T25 Scottie Scheffler -9 $69,198

T32 Trey Mullinax -8 $53,705

T32 Greyson Sigg -8 $53,705

T32 Beau Hossler -8 $53,705

T32 Akshay Bhatia -8 $53,705

T36 Sam Ryder -7 $40,998

T36 Ben Griffin -7 $40,998

T36 Seamus Power -7 $40,998

T36 Luke List -7 $40,998

T36 Mackenzie Hughes -7 $40,998

T36 Nicolai Hojgaard -7 $40,998

T36 Davis Thompson -7 $40,998

T36 Adam Svensson -7 $40,998

T44 Sam Stevens -6 $29,054

T44 Matt Wallace -6 $29,054

T44 Jake Knapp -6 $29,054

T44 Camilo Villegas -6 $29,054

T44 Tom Kim -6 $29,054

T49 Sam Burns -5 $22,856

T49 Kurt Kitayama -5 $22,856

T49 Doug Ghim -5 $22,856

T49 Max Greyserman -5 $22,856

T49 Kris Ventura -5 $22,856

T49 Chandler Phillips -5 $22,856

T49 David Skinns -5 $22,856

T49 Peter Malnati -5 $22,856

T57 Carson Young -4 $20,792

T57 Nick Dunlap -4 $20,792

T57 C.T. Pan -4 $20,792

T57 Sahith Theegala -4 $20,792

T57 Lee Hodges -4 $20,792

T57 Sungjae Im -4 $20,792

T63 Jesper Svensson -3 $19,964

T63 Ryan Fox -3 $19,964

T63 Matthieu Pavon -3 $19,964

66 Brandt Snedeker -2 $19,596

T67 K.H. Lee -1 $19,320

T67 Brice Garnett -1 $19,320

T69 Will Gordon E $18,952

T69 Taylor Montgomery E $18,952

T71 Vincent Norrman 1 $18,584

T71 Kevin Streelman 1 $18,584

73 Byeong Hun An 2 $18,308

T74 Michael Thorbjornsen 3 $18,032

T74 Corey Conners 3 $18,032

76 Emiliano Grillo 4 $17,756

77 Ryan Palmer 10 $17,752

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback