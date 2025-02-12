Who is Thomas Detry's wife? All you need to know about Sarah Taylor

The 2025 WM Phoenix Open was highlighted by Thomas Detrys' win. At the TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course), Detry scored 66-64-65-65 to win his first-ever tournament on the PGA Tour. The Belgian professional golfer's win has brought many eyes on him, and fans want to know more about the golfer.
While a lot is known about Detry as a golfer, not much is known about his personal life and his wife, Sarah Taylor, who is his support system. As per Detry's website, Taylor is responsible for taking care of his day-to-day duties. While the golfer's site did not provide too much information, Sarah's LinkedIn shone more light with regards to her role in Detry's career.
Based on her profile, Sarah Taylor works in Client Services (Golf) at Excel Sports Management. While it's unclear whether she represents other golfers, it's worth noting that in 2022, Taylor stepped in as Detry's caddie at the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open.
You can check the image of Sarah Taylor being Thomas Detry's caddie below:
Other than this, not much is known about Thomas Detry's wife and personal life. There is no clarity on how the couple met each other, but it's reported that they got married in 2020. They welcomed two children in their life post marriage. Their elder daughter, Sophia, was born in 2022, followed by Alba Elizabeth in 2024.
How much did Thomas Detry earn for winning the 2025 WM Phoenix Open?
The 2025 WM Phoenix Open had a total purse of $9.3 million. Thomas Detry earned the largest share of this purse as he walked home with $1,656,000. Daniel Berger and Michael Kim, who finished T2, earned $818,800 each. Here is a detailed look at the payout at the 2025 WM Phoenix Open:
- 1 Thomas Detry -24 $1,656,000
- T2 Daniel Berger -17 $818,800
- T2 Michael Kim -17 $818,800
- T4 Christiaan Bezuidenhout -16 $414,000
- T4 Jordan Spieth -16 $414,000
