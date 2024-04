Hannah Green repeated her 2023 triumph and won the JM Eagle LA Championship with a 12-under score. Green claimed her fifth career LPGA Tour title and also the lion's share of the $3,000,000 purse.

Hannah Green's paycheck for her victory at the JM Eagle LA Championship was $562,500. Six other players received payouts in excess of $100,000 and the Top 24 collected more than $40,000.

Expand Tweet

2024 JM Eagle LA Championship Prize Money Payout

The following is the prize money payout for the LPGA Tour JM Eagle LA Championship:

1 Hannah Green $562,500

2 Maja Stark $341,488

3 Haeran Ryu $247,725

T4 Jin Young Ko $172,939

T4 Jin Hee Im $172,939

T6 Nataliya Guseva $115,916

T6 Emily Kristine Pedersen $115,916

T8 Madelene Sagstrom $77,402

T8 Gaby Lopez $77,402

T8 Xiaowen Yin $77,402

T8 Mao Saigo $77,402

T8 Esther Henseleit $77,402

T13 Hye-Jin Choi $46,990

T13 So Mi Lee $46,990

T13 Yan Liu $46,990

T13 Ashleigh Buhai $46,990

T13 Hyo Joon Jang $46,990

T13 Charley Hull $46,990

T13 Kaitlyn Papp Budde $46,990

T13 Aline Krauter $46,990

T13 Celine Boutier $46,990

T13 Wei-Ling Hsu $46,990

T13 Jennifer Kupcho $46,990

T13 Nasa Hataoka $46,990

T25 Pernilla Lindberg $31,864

T25 Wichanee Meechai $31,864

T25 Patty Tavatanakit $31,864

T25 Chanettee Wannasaen $31,864

T25 Ayaka Furue $31,864

T25 Ally Ewing $31,864

T25 Grace Kim $31,864

T32 Kristen Gillman $24,011

T32 Isabella Fierro $24,011

T32 Yealimi Noh $24,011

T32 Jenny Shin $24,011

T32 Paula Reto $24,011

T32 Sei Young Kim $24,011

T32 Rose Zhang $24,011

T39 Jeongeun Lee5 $17,644

T39 Mi Hyang Lee $17,644

T39 Lauren Coughlin $17,644

T39 Allisen Corpuz $17,644

T39 Alison Lee $17,644

T39 Cydney Clanton $17,644

T39 Gemma Dryburgh $17,644

T39 Sarah Kemp $17,644

T47 Stephanie Meadow $12,638

T47 Alexa Pano $12,638

T47 Jennifer Chang $12,638

T47 Hee Young Park $12,638

T47 Hyo Joo Kim $12,638

T47 Megan Khang $12,638

T47 A Lim Kim $12,638

T47 Jiwon Jeon $12,638

T47 Auston Kim $12,638

T47 Xiyu Lin $12,638

T57 Jenny Coleman $9,909

T57 Caroline Masson $9,909

T57 Carlota Ciganda $9,909

T57 Karis Davidson $9,909

T61 Amy Yang $8,787

T61 Elizabeth Szokol $8,787

T61 Alexandra Forsterling $8,787

T61 Eun-Hee Ji $8,787

T61 Haeji Kang $8,787

T66 Sarah Schmelzel $8,039

T66 Aditi Ashok $8,039

T66 Yu Jin Sung $8,039

T69 Mina Harigae $7,455

T69 Polly Mack $7,455

T69 Liqi Zeng $7,455

T69 Jasmine Suwannapura $7,455

73 Hinako Shibuno $7,198

T74 Roberta Liti $7,061

T74 Bianca Pagdanganan $7,061

T76 Linnea Strom $6,886

T76 Lucy Li $6,886

78 Jaravee Boonchant $6,754

79 Olivia Cowan $6,669

Hannah Green managed to maintain a very stable game in the JM Eagle LA Championship, which was the basis of her victory. She was the only player in the field to card four rounds under par (67 - 69 - 70 - 66) and her final round was the second-best score of the day, behind Maja Stark's 65.