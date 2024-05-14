Who is Yana Wilson? All you need to know about the 17-yo golfer headed to LPGA Q-School

Yana Wilson is one of the brightest prospects in the world of golf. After winning the inaugural Mizuho Americas Open (Junior Title) last year, the 17-year-old made headlines. Similarly, she has once again grabbed eyeballs after it was revealed that she will be heading to LPGA Q-School.

The news of Wilson heading to LPGA Q-School has led to many fans wanting to know more about her. To answer the same, Yana Wilson is a 17-year-old golfer from Henderson, Nevada. As per the bio on her website, Wilson won over 118 golf tournaments before she turned 15.

Apart from this, she has won several prestigious tournaments like the Mizuho Americas Open Junior Invitational (2023), the Hilton Grand Vacations Annika Invitational (2022), and the Joanne Winter Arizona Silver Bell (2021). She is the youngest player to have won the Joanne Winter Arizona Silver Bell.

Along with her decorated amateur golf career, Yana has also taken her education seriously. As per her bio, she is enrolled in IJGA Bishops Gate Academy in Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida. She mentions that her next step is to go to college and play on the professional tour.

Yana Wilson recently said she is focused on turning professional

A great thing about the Mizuho Americas Open is that it offers young golfers the opportunity to interact with seasoned professionals. Since pros and juniors share the same dining rooms and tee times, there are plenty of interactions in which juniors can learn a lot. Yana Wilson also seems to be picking up from her seniors.

As per Wilson, she has spoken to several pro players about their decision to play college golf or to skip and go professional. Ahead of the 2024 Mizuho Americas Open in which Wilson will defend her title, she mentioned her mind is set on turning pro during a media interaction.

Yana Wilson said (via Golf Week):

"It’ll be very last minute if I do go to college. But my mind is pretty much set on turning pro straight out of high school, and it’s always been like that. College is kind of plan B for me, and I told my coach that when I first committed to college.”

Wilson will have plenty of time to decide between turning professional and playing on the LPGA Tour. However, before that, her first focus will be on defending her title at the upcoming 2024 Mizuho Americas Open. The tournament is set to begin on May 16.