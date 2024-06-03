Who is Yuka Saso? All you need to know about the US Women’s Open winner

The 2024 U.S. Women's Open concluded at Lancaster Country Club in Pennsylvania on June 2 and the final round sparked the interest of several golf fans worldwide. With three players tied for the lead prior to the start of the final round, Yuka Saso emerged victorious.

Yuka Saso took home a slice of the whopping $12 million prize purse as the 2024 U.S. Women's Open champion. The LPGA star is of Filipino and Japanese origin.

Saso was born on June 20 to her Filipino mother and Japanese father in Bulacan, Philippines, and went on to represent the Philippines at the 2021 Asian Games. From 2022 onwards, Yuka Saso chose to represent Japan in official competitions.

Having held citizenships in both countries, Yuka Saso was required to surrender one of the citizenships according to Japanese law by the time she turned 22. In 2021, she chose to surrender her Philippines citizenship.

Yuka Saso on the 2024 U.S. Women's Open win

Yuka Saso earned the second U.S. Women's Open title of her career yesterday at Lancaster Country Club. Saso was not a member of the LPGA Tour when she won the 2021 edition of the tournament at the Olympic Club.

Saso's maiden victory in 2021 changed the course of her career as she was offered a membership on the LPGA Tour following her stunning performance. Following her second victory at the Major, Yuka Saso told the LPGA Tour:

"I think I really wanted it. Not just to get a second win but also to prove something to myself. I haven't won in two and a half or three years. I definitely had a little doubt if I can win again or if I won't win again. But I think those experiences helped a lot, and I think I was able to prove a little bit something to myself."

Yuka Saso's maiden U.S. Women's Open victory was her last victory on the LPGA Tour until this week. Prior to her second win, she had 18 top ten finishes on the Tour. The 2024 U.S. Women's Open win ended Yuka Saso's drought. The LPGA Tour star said:

"Since 2021, I haven't won after that. I think it makes it special because after a long wait, and I wasn't expecting to win the U.S. Women's Open. The last time, too, I wasn't expecting it, and this time, too, I wasn't expecting it. I think that's why it made me a bit emotional. Winning just makes you look back on all the things that your family and your team and my sponsors, they supported me throughout good or bad.”