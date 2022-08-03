Why did Dave Portnoy call Tiger Woods a 'fraud'? Real reason explored

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy is known for his unpopular opinions. Portnoy had turned several heads when he said he was "rooting against" Tiger Woods on his return to the Masters.

Speaking ahead of the 2022 Masters Tournament in April, Portnoy said that he always thought Woods to be a "fraud."

Making a strong statement, Dave Portnoy also received significant backlash online. In an interview, the Barstool Sports founder said he never liked Woods. Portnoy called out the star golfer's popularity to be a hypocritical PR reputation. He stated that Woods, one of the most decorated athletes of all time, was a fraud.

Tiger Woods @TigerWoods Although I am disappointed to be heading home, I had an incredible week at St Andrews celebrating 150 years of history and the game we love. I want to thank this place for all the memories it has given me, and to the fans today for having the walk up 18 be added to that list. Although I am disappointed to be heading home, I had an incredible week at St Andrews celebrating 150 years of history and the game we love. I want to thank this place for all the memories it has given me, and to the fans today for having the walk up 18 be added to that list. https://t.co/VHD93MfeSl

According to Dave Portnoy, Tiger Woods carries a "goody-two-shoes" image in public. The internet celebrity later ripped through the ace golfer and claimed that his reputation was falsely made by PR.

"I just never liked him, I thought he was kind of a fraud," Portnoy was heard telling FOX Business’ Stuart Varney.

When Dave Portnoy took on Tiger Woods' "hypocritical PR reputation"

Launching an attack on the 15-time major winner, Portnoy said that he had never supported Woods and his "hypocritical PR reputation" throughout his career. Portnoy called Woods "one of the greatest golfers" and later stated that he didn't believe in his public image. According to him, Woods was consistently in trouble due to his personal life.

The Barstool Sports founder, known for his strong opinions, even asked Woods to "just be who you are all the time." Ahead of Tiger Woods' attempt at his 16th major at this year's Masters Tournament, Portnoy also addressed the golfers' car crash.

Tiger Woods @TigerWoods I feel so honored to have been inducted into the @GolfHallofFame tonight. Having Sam introduce me and my family there watching, it made it even that more special. I feel so honored to have been inducted into the @GolfHallofFame tonight. Having Sam introduce me and my family there watching, it made it even that more special. https://t.co/kVKLv5qOJC

Only 14 months after Woods nearly lost his leg in a car accident, Portnoy said the golfer was in trouble due to his infidelity issues. "He's running around with all these blondes everywhere, his wife's crashing him in a car," Portnoy said. Following this, the internet sensation faced a backlash from people online.

Dave Portnoy wanted him to be the "first to congratulate Tiger Woods"

It is pertinent to note that Portnoy has backed Woods in the past. In 2019, the Barstool Sports founder tweeted congratulating him on his Masters victory. "I want to be the first to congratulate Woods on winning the Masters. He is now officially back. I'm happy for him and all his fans. Nobody enjoys watching greatness more than me. Fun to be part of it," Portnoy had tweeted.

Dave Portnoy @stoolpresidente I want to be the first to congratulate Tiger Woods on winning the Masters. He is now officially back. I’m happy for him and all his fans. Nobody enjoys watching greatness more than me. Fun to be part of it. I want to be the first to congratulate Tiger Woods on winning the Masters. He is now officially back. I’m happy for him and all his fans. Nobody enjoys watching greatness more than me. Fun to be part of it.

However, the tweet faced heat online, with fans launching an attack on Portnoy for backtracking from his past comments on Woods. Following this, Portnoy stated that he "hated Tiger Woods forever" as he "pretended to be someone he's not." Portnoy said the tweet was a show of appreciation for the golfer who proved him wrong. He also mentioned that he would never support Woods outside the golf course.

When he retires, Tiger Woods will go down as one of the most decorated athletes in history. He has won numerous accolades throughout his career. However, the World Golf Hall of Fame inductee has had his share of troubles off the course. While Portnoy points out such issues, it is noteworthy that Woods continues to thrive with fans worldwide.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far