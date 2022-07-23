"I understand one out of every 20 words they say" - Barstool Sports' Dave Portnoy admits having difficulty with Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann's 'Scouser' accent

Dave Portnoy recently told Michael Bisping that he barely understands Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann because of their accent.

Pimblett and McCann have grown on the fans due to their fun and charismatic personalities. However, their accent might be a little too much at times. It seems like Portnoy, the founder of sports blog Barstool Sports, falls under the category of people who have difficulty understanding what 'The Baddy' and 'Meatball' have to say. While speaking to Michael Bisping, the 45-year-old said:

"Be honest, I still can't. With Paddy and Molly, I understand one out of 20 words they say."

Watch Dave Portnoy talk to Michael Bisping about Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann:

Bisping doubled down on Portnoy's claims as the former UFC middleweight champion stated that despite living near Liverpool, he himself barely understands the Liverpudlian duo's words.

Paddy Pimblett is set to return to the UFC this weekend as he takes on Jordan Leavitt in an important clash in the lightweight division of the UFC. 'The Baddy' is currently 2-0 in the organization with both of his wins coming via first-round finishes.

McCann, meanwhile, is set to take on Hannah Goldy. 'Meatball' earned a stunning spinning elbow knockout in her last fight at UFC London.

Dave Portnoy explains what makes Paddy Pimblett special

Pimblett has a personality that fans can relate to and they gravitate towards the Englishman for that reason. Portnoy pointed out that 'The Baddy' is naturally funny:

"I think everybody can kind of see a normal dude behind it. Anytime you see somebody like that, you can equate with him, you grew up with him, you're friends with him, he's funny. I think some guys are just funny, he is a funny guy. Everything he says is real, genuine, unplanned. He is a fun guy to be around."

Pimblett will fight in front of his home crowd for the second time in a row. Already a star, an impressive win against someone like Leavitt will further raise his stock. Fans will keep a close eye on the battle between two of the most charismatic and fun characters in the UFC.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far