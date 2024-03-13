Why are nitro balls illegal in golf?

The popularity of "nitro balls," a type of golf ball with a long range, has increased. They share many characteristics with other similar balls, but what sets them apart is the special mix of structural and design components intended to produce the greatest possible distance.

Golfers can drive the nitro ball much further with the help of its core components like low compression design, thin cover, and solid core. Although it might seem convenient to go further, in competitive golf it gives a player an unfair advantage.

Nitro balls also would give golfers who can hit longer drives an overwhelming advantage over those who rely more on accuracy and precision, two other crucial aspects of the game. The rules of golf are designed to ensure that success in the game is based on skill, technique and strategy, not on which player has access to the latest technology.

Golf is a sport that places a premium on tradition and fairness, which is why nitro balls are now illegal. It's these rules that have allowed the sport to remain challenging and where the skill and decision-making abilities of the player, not technological advancements, have a much more significant say in their level of success.

The authorities of golf want to make sure the game is as pure as possible and a nitro ball doesn't help that image -- just as they line up, one mile an hour is all it would take to bulldoze the competition. The regulations helps maintain the game's authentic status as a challenge of skill and will power while also giving them a fair and equal chance.

More about Nitro Balls

Nitro Golf has been providing golfers its services for over 25 years; it's owned by Reliable Knitting Works in the sunny state of Florida, USA and specializes in recycled golf balls and equipment. Nitro offers a range of golf balls designed for both short and long distances, such as the Nitro Crossfire and Nitro Pulsar.

While many of these golf balls are subject to USGA regulations — the LD+20 is one of the main models offered by Nitro — one of the main models being sold by the company does not meet them. The USGA banned them for violating the rules in 1981. Finally in 1985, a $1.4 million out-of-court settlement was agreed upon to pull back the balls from the market after the Polara golf ball producer sued them.

The LD+20 exceeds the USGA's limit in terms of initial velocity and how far it travels in total. As a result, it is not recommended for use in official events and competitions and is considered non-conforming.

However there are Nitro balls, not all, that are conforming and not prohibited. The Nitro Ultimate Distance, upon review of the company's website, is authorized for tournament play and meets USGA regulations.

Due to the high-energy titanium core, these balls can achieve maximum speed despite swinging at slower speeds. They are perfect for mid-to-high handicappers, beginners, seniors or any golfer as they deliver an explosive distance at an affordable price.