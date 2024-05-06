Why did PGA Tour debutant Kris Kim not earn anything at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024?

At the tender age of 16, where many are often clueless about life, Kris Kim made his PGA Tour debut by playing at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024. Overall, Kim had a successful tournament and he became the youngest player to make the cut on the PGA Tour in 11 years.

After the end of four rounds, Kim finished in 65th position on the leaderboard, which isn't bad given his age and the fact that it was his first tournament.

Despite making the cut and finishing in 65th position, Kris Kim did not earn anything from his outing at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024. This is because the 16-year-old golfer is an amateur, and amateur players are not allowed to accept prize money on the PGA Tour.

This rule is made so that young golfers do not jeopardize their status as amateur golfers. However, apart from the prize money, golfers like Kris Kim who are still amateurs, can accept benefits like exemptions and opportunities to play with the best players in the world.

Despite making cut at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024, Kris Kim seemed excited about another development

While Kris Kim did make a record when he made the cut at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024, his success did not come as a surprise. After all, Kim has always performed well in the amateur circuit, and his mother Ji-Hyun Suh herself competed on the LPGA Tour.

However, after the CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024, Kim seemed delighted for another reason. When he was asked what was he most excited about when he would return to school, Kim gave an answer that put smiles on the faces of those who heard him. The 16-year-old mentioned he was most excited about his driver's license.

Via PGA Tour's X account, Kim said:

"I've got my driving license this year, so I think that's going to be pretty cool."

You can check out his reply on the PGA Tour's X handle below:

It's good to see Kris Kim in high spirits after a great performance at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024. He will be pumped up to compete in the Bermuda Championship next on the PGA Tour. Recently, he received a sponsor exemption for the tournament.