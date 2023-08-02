Why is Tom Kim not playing in the 2023 Wyndham Championship? Reason behind reigning champion’s absence explored

The reigning champion Tom Kim is set to miss the 2023 Wyndham Championship, which is scheduled from August 3-6 at Sedgefield Country Club. He withdrew from the event after suffering from a Grade-1 tear on his right ankle.

The 21-year-old South Korean golfer sustained an injury during the final major of the season, The Open Championship 2023. He slipped off a patio at his rental house's muddy section. However, despite his injury, he continued to play and finished tied for second in that event.

For Tom Kim, missing the Wyndham Championship wouldn't be much of an issue as he currently stands in 14th position in the FedEx Cup rankings. He would be hoping for some time off to get better and gear up for the post-season playoffs.

Tom Kim at The Open Championship 2023 (via Getty Images)

During The Open Championship 2023, Kim revealed the intensity of his degree. He said as Sports Illustrated quoted:

"I'm barely walking, but it's cool how I got away with it. Very unfortunate thing. It's pretty bruised. I can't take off my shoe really. I don't know how I really walked. But once the adrenalin popped in, I got away with it. Now I'm surviving."

Analyzing Tom Kim's results and performance in PGA Tour 2022-23 season

The two-time PGA Tour title winner has had a spectacular 2022-23 season. He started with a win at Shriners Children's Open.

Kim finished eight times in the top 10 out of the 23 starts he made this season. However, he did miss the cut in five of them.

Tom Kim with the Shriners Children's Open 2023 trophy (via Getty Images)

He played all four majors this season and couldn't make the cut only one of them, the PGA Championship 2023. His performance at all the other three major happens to be his best finish in all of those tournaments.

The 21-year-old golfer also amassed a whopping sum of $5,346,871 on-course earnings this season.

Here are the leaderboard standings of Tom Kim in the PGA Tour 2022-23 season:

Shriners Children's Open - 1

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP - T25

THE CJ CUP - T11

Hero World Challenge - T10

Sentry Tournament of Champions - T5

Sony Open in Hawaii - Missed Cut

The American Express - T6

WM Phoenix Open - T50

The Genesis Invitational - T45

Arnold Palmer Invitational - T34

THE PLAYERS Championship - T51

Masters Tournament - T16

RBC Heritage - Missed Cut

Zurich Classic of New Orleans - T7

Wells Fargo Championship - T23

AT&T Byron Nelson - T34

PGA Championship - Missed Cut

The Memorial Tournament - Missed Cut

U.S. Open - T8

Travelers Championship - T38

Rocket Mortgage Classic - Missed Cut

Genesis Scottish Open - T6

The Open - T2