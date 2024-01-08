Will Charlie Woods sign with Nike, or some other brand, after father Tiger Woods’ recent split? Exploring the possibilities

Tiger Woods announced on Monday, January 8, the end of his sponsorship contract with Nike. The end of the iconic relationship has raised numerous questions among fans about Woods' likely future, but also about that of his son Charlie.

At 14 years of age, Charlie Woods is already taking his first steps in golf with good results. This, coupled with his obvious relationship with his father Tiger Woods, makes Charlie an option for potential sponsors to consider.

Tiger and Charlie Woods, 2023 PNC Championship (Image via Getty).

There is no rumor associated with the possible signing of Charlie Woods with Nike, neither before Tiger Woods left the brand, nor now. A few weeks ago, reports emerged that Charlie had signed a sponsorship contract with Greyson Clothiers, but this has not been officially confirmed.

Greyson Clothiers is a golf clothing and apparel brand that, among other athletes, sponsors Justin Thomas. Charlie Woods played one of the rounds of the 2023 PNC Championship wearing a sweater with the company's branding visible.

That same day, former National Football League (NFL) star Larry Fitzgerald, who is also sponsored by Greyson Clothiers, posted on Instagram a "welcome back" to Tiger Woods' son. The brand's official account reposted Fitzgerald's post but later deleted it.

These instances, coupled with the rumor (now confirmed) that Tiger Woods would leave Nike, led some to think that Charlie could be sponsored by Greyson Clothiers. But the truth is that there is no confirmation of this or any other sponsor working with Charlie Woods.

Tiger Woods, Charlie Woods and sponsorship contracts

In the United States, it is completely legal for a company to have a sports sponsorship contract for a minor. The legal formality is completed with their parents or guardians, but the object of the contract is still the child as a sports figure.

This type of sponsorship contract has few limitations and these are not present in all states. Generally, there are prohibitions for certain types of food and beverages to sponsor children.

For that reason, there is no real limitation on Charlie Woods having a sports sponsorship. Whether with Greyson Clothiers or with any of the companies that have sponsored or currently sponsor his father, the relationship can be freely negotiated.

This is influenced by a variety of factors, such as the sport the child plays, whether the child actively and regularly participates in tournaments, the quality of the sport, and the sponsorship the company can offer. The latter can be clothing and footwear, equipment, or all-inclusive.

There is also no limit to the number of sponsors a player, Charlie Woods in this case, can have. The only limiting factor is the player's actual ability to meet his obligations to the sponsoring brand.

Throughout his career, Tiger Woods has been sponsored by, among others, Monster Energy, MusclePharm, Fuse Science, Rolex, Bridgestone, 2K Sports, Hero Motocorp, Upper Deck, TaylorMade and Titleist. All of them in parallel with his iconic contract with Nike.