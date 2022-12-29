“You hear about some crazy things players do” – Jon Rahm doesn’t believe in superstitions to win

Jon Rahm doesn’t shy away from expressing his opinions. The Spanish golfer, famous for his straightforward attitude, once revealed that he had no belief in superstitions.

Ahead of The Masters, earlier this year, PGA Tour star Jon Rahm revealed that he didn’t have any “crazy things” or rituals like several other players on the pitch. The 27-year-old golfer was speaking at the prestigious Augusta National Golf Club when he made the statement. The golfer, who put his mark on the game of golf, said that he relied fully on a positive mindset to win competitions.

Speaking prior to his pairing with Tiger Woods, Rahm shared his approach to a major competition. He said, as quoted by Hypebeast:

“My thought process on how to approach a major has somewhat changed… I like to play golf and get myself in the proper mindset to be able to go and approach competition. That’s the best way I can explain it. I don’t have any rituals and I am not a superstitious person at all. It is rare in golf because you hear about some crazy things players do before they compete.”

Furthermore, Rahm went on to clarify how he felt about the traditions at The Masters. Calling the course “pristine”, the Spaniard said that everyone respected the event.

He added:

“Everybody respects tradition and The Masters is elevated. You have limited access on using cameras on the course. You can hear the cheers on Sunday afternoon at the golf course because nobody’s on their phone. Everybody is hyper focused on this unique environment. You can’t tell what’s going on during the event and viewers at home and do not really see exactly what is happening without being here to see the level of work that’s what makes it. The course is pristine.”

Jon Rahm Rodriguez @JonRahmpga It wasn’t the ending to the week I was looking for, but I loved my first Par Three Contest with Kelley and Kepa. Special thanks to all who make @themasters so special every year! It wasn’t the ending to the week I was looking for, but I loved my first Par Three Contest with Kelley and Kepa. Special thanks to all who make @themasters so special every year! https://t.co/CSxq16sp18

It is pertinent to note that Rahm had a Masters to forget. The former No. 1 PGA Tour player settled for a T27 finish with Seamus Power and Viktor Hovland. The golfer watched on as Scottie Scheffler lifted the trophy beating Rory McIlroy. Rahm will be looking to better the result when he returns to Augusta in 2023.

Jon Rahm lauds Tiger Woods’ effort at Masters

Tiger Woods, who was still in rehab at the time, was in notable discomfort at this year’s Masters. Recalling the five-time Masters champion's efforts at Augusta, Jon Rahm dubbed it as "inspiring".

Rahm, who was paired with Woods in the fifth group at the event, came out to state that Woods was in severe pain. Following this, he stated that the 15-time major winner shouldn’t have been on the clock. Furthermore, the Spaniard lauded Woods for pushing through the pain at the event.

Speaking at the Hero World Challenge in Albany about Tiger Woods at Masters, Jon Rahm said:

“We all looked at the official, like, ‘He can’t walk any faster, let’s be honest.’ Like, he was already doing an amazing job of trying to move up and down those hills.”

Triple Bogey Golf Club @TripleBogeyGC



"We all looked at the official, like, he can't walk any faster." Jon Rahm played the final round of this year's Masters alongside Tiger Woods. He detailed what it was like when they were put on the clock."We all looked at the official, like, he can't walk any faster." bit.ly/3AYAnb3 Jon Rahm played the final round of this year's Masters alongside Tiger Woods. He detailed what it was like when they were put on the clock."We all looked at the official, like, he can't walk any faster." bit.ly/3AYAnb3 https://t.co/CO4ls4rExh

According to Jon Rahm, Woods didn’t mind being on the clock. He stated that the legendary golfer put in more effort than any other player on the field to compete at the event.

Poll : 0 votes