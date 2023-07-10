"You need to have the two bodies come together" - When Tiger Woods suggested a merger between PGA Tour and LIV Golf, but without Greg Norman

Tiger Woods has been the prime supporter of the PGA Tour. He even rejected a near-billion dollar deal offered by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund to join the tumultuous golf series. The 15-time major champion spoke about the feud between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf in a previous interview.

In a conversation with the media back in November 2022, Tiger Woods accused the LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman of destroying the PGA Tour and said that it requires both the series to be on the same page to form a merger. However, he claimed that LIV Golf was trying to destroy the Tour.

Woods said:

"Greg has to go first of all. It has to start with leadership on their side, understanding that what is happening right now is not the best future for the whole game of golf."

He added:

"You need to have the two bodies come together and if one side has so much animosity, trying to destroy our tour, then how do you work with that?"

Tiger Woods's best friend and business partner Rory McIlroy also supported the legendary golfer and gave a similar statement while playing the DP World Tour event in Dubai in November 2022. McIlroy said:

"He just needs to exit stage left. He's made his mark, now is the right time to sort of say, 'Look, you've got this thing off the ground, but no one is going to talk unless there's an adult in the room that can actually try to mend fences."

It is pertinent to note that the year-long feud between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf finally came to an end last month. Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan agreed to sign a deal with Saudi Arabia PIF.

"I can understand 54 holes is almost like a mandate"-Tiger Woods on LIV Golf

Tiger Woods spoke about LIV Golf in his interview with the media during the 2022 Open Championship, which was held at St. Andrews. He compared the 54-hole series to the Senior Tour. He said:

“I can understand 54 holes is almost like a mandate when you get to the Senior Tour. The guys are little bit older and a little more banged up. But when you're at this young age and some of these kids -- they really are kids who have gone from amateur golf into that organisation -- 72-hole tests are part of it."

Tiger Woods said that most of the players joined LIV for money, as the Saudi circuit offered bonus money to join their series and also has whooping prize money on winning the events.

The Jupiter-based golfer said:

"But what these players are doing for guaranteed money, what is the incentive to practise? What is the incentive to go out there and earn it in the dirt? You're just getting paid a lot of money up front and playing a few events and playing 54 holes. They're playing blaring music and have all these atmospheres that are different."

It's worth noting that Tiger Woods hasn't said anything about the PGA Tour-LIV Golf merger since it was announced on June 6.

Poll : 0 votes