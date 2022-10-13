Zozo Championship 2022: Leaderboard after Day 1

The Zozo Championship is a pro golf tournament in Inzai, Chiba Prefecture, in the greater area of Japan. The tournament is co-sanctioned by the Japan Golf Tour and the PGA Tour and has tons of the world's top golfers involved.

It's one of the premier tournaments every year and golfers and viewers turn out to see some of the best competition of the year. Seven of the world's top 20 golfers will be competing over the next few days at this tournament.

Day 1 is now in the books and has seen some golfers build up a stellar lead in the Zozo Championship. Here's what it looks like, as well as what's on deck:

Zozo Championship 2022: Leaderboard, schedule and more

After the first day, several top golfers have already set themselves up very well. A few had incredible performances and are almost assured of a good placement so long as they don't completely bungle it.

Here is the current leaderboard, according to Golf Channel:

Hideki Matsuyama, -15

Brendan Steele, -10

Cameron Tringale, -10

Mackenzie Hughes, -6

Sebastian Muñoz, -6

Matt Wallace, -6

Keegan Bradley, -5

Tommy Fleetwood, -5

Branden Grace, -5

Lanto Griffin, -5

Takumi Kanaya, -5

Luke List, -5

Collin Morikawa, -5

Sam Ryder, -5

James Hahn,-4

Chan Kim, -4

Tom Hoge, -3

Shugo Imahira, -2

Hiroshi Iwata, -2

Matt Jones, -2

Si Woo Kim, -2

K.H. Lee, -2

Alex Noren, -2

Henrik Norlander, -2

Wyndham Clark, -1

Adam Long, -1

Maverick McNealy, -1

Charley Hoffman, 0

Troy Merritt, 0

Keita Nakajima, 0

Naoto Nakanishi, 0

Joaquin Niemann, 0

Xander Schauffele, 0

Adam Schenk, 0

Yuki Inamori, +1

Jinichiro Kozuma,+1

Tomoharu Otsuki, +1

Kyle Stanely, +1

Harry Higgs, +2

Rikuya Hoshino, +2

Ryutaro Nagano, +2

Shaun Norris, +2

Andrew Putnam, +2

Rickie Fowler, +3

Ryuichi Oiwa, +3

Ryan Palmer, +3

Pat Perez, +3

Sung Kang, +4

Chris Kirk, +4

Matthew NeSmith, +4

Erik van Rooyen, +4

Bill Haas, +5

Ryo Hisatsune, +5

Brandon Hagy, +6

Jhonattan Vegas, +6

Will Zalatoris, +6

Kramer Hickok, +7

Kazuki Higa, +7

Satoshi Kodaira, +7

C.T. Pan, +7

Tomoyasu Sugiyama, +7

Chesson Hadley, +8

Tyler McCumber, +8

Robert Streb, +8

Brendon Todd, +8

Dough Ghim, +9

Naoyuki Katoaka, +9

Ryosuke Kinoshita, +9

Sepp Straka, +9

Scott Vincent, +9

Wesley Bryan, +10

Roger Sloan, +10

Emiliano Grillo, +11

Peter Malnati, +12

Garrick Higgo, +14

Doc Redman, +14

Ryuji Imada, +17

Some golfers are in a seemingly insurmountable hole, but anything can happen over the next couple of rounds at the Zozo Championship.

ZOZO Championship - Round One

Round 2 will begin today at about 8 pm EST. Live coverage can be found on the Golf Channel from 11 pm to 3 am EST. At the same time, Peacock will have television coverage of the event.

Rounds 3 and 4 will be held over the next two days, with Saturday having the final rounds and the last chance for anyone to redeem their position or make a play for the Zozo Championship 2022 victory.

For more information, please visit the Golf Channel for Zozo Championship streams, standings and more.

Poll : 0 votes