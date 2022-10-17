Zozo Championship 2022 results, payouts, winner, and more 

The Zozo Championship 2022 closed its curtains on Sunday, October 16 with a thrilling final round. The event, which took place at the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club, is the only PGA TOUR event in Japan.

Rickie Fowler entered the final round of Zozo Championship 2022 with a lead looking ahead to winning his first tour title since 2019. But he was quickly taken over by Keegan Bradley, who eventually won the event by posting a 2-under 68 to finish 15-under 265, one point ahead of Rickie.

PGA TOUR @PGATOUR



This weekend @ZOZOCHAMP, he won it all In 2009, a young @Keegan_Bradley was hoping one day to play on TOUR.This weekend @ZOZOCHAMP, he won it all In 2009, a young @Keegan_Bradley was hoping one day to play on TOUR.This weekend @ZOZOCHAMP, he won it all 🏆 https://t.co/GQfjn4GOH4

After a drought of almost four years, this was Bradley's first victory since the 2018 BMW Championship. It is the 36-year-old's fifth PGA Tour victory so far.

Zozo Championship 2022 payouts

With this win, Bradley took hold of the $1,980,000 winner's share of the overall $11,000,000 Zozo Championship 2022 prize money purse. He also won 500 FedEx Cup points and 31 Official World Golf Ranking points.

A total of 78 players finsihed the fourth PGA Tour event. Here's a look of all of the players' field payouts for the Zozo Championship 2022.

Win: Keegan Bradley, 265/-15, $1,980,000

T-2: Rickie Fowler, 266/-14, $968,000

T-2: Andrew Putnam, 266/-14, $968,000

4: Emiliano Grillo, 267/-13, $528,000

T-5: Hayden Buckley, 268/-12, $401,500

T-5: Viktor Hovland, 268/-12, $401,500

T-5: Sahith Theegala, 268/-12, $401,500

8: Cameron Champ, 269/-11, $341,000

T-9: Tom Hoge, 270/-10, $297,000

T-9: Matthew NeSmith, 270/-10, $297,000

T-9: Xander Schauffele, 270/-10, $297,000

T-12: Ryo Hisatsune, 271/-9, $222,310

T-12: Maverick McNealy, 271/-9, $222,310

T-12: Taylor Moore, 271/-9, $222,310

T-12: Keita Nakajima, 271/-9, $222,310

T-16: Wyndham Clark, 272/-8, $151,674.29

T-16: Mikumu Horikawa, 272/-8, $151,674.29

T-16: Satoshi Kodaira, 272/-8, $151,674.29

T-16: Patrick Rodgers, 272/-8, $151,674.29

T-16: Joel Dahmen, 272/-8, $151,674.28

T-16: Beau Hossler, 272/-8, $151,674.28

T-16: Adam Schenk, 272/-8, $151,674.28

T-23: Lee Hodges, 273/-7, $107,360

T-23: Mackenzie Hughes, 273/-7, $107,360

T-25: Corey Conners, 274/-6, $85,085

T-25: Tom Kim, 274/-6, $85,085

T-25: Alex Smalley, 274/-6, $85,085

T-25: J.J. Spaun, 274/-6, $85,085

T-29: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, 275/-5, $65,795.72

T-29: Cam Davis, 275/-5, $65,795.72

T-29: Dylan Frittelli, 275/-5, $65,795.72

T-29: Sungjae Im, 275/-5, $65,795.71

T-29: Kurt Kitayama, 275/-5, $65,795.71

T-29: Luke List, 275/-5, $65,795.71

T-29: Brandon Wu, 275/-5, $65,795.71

T-36: Kazuki Higa, 276/-4, $50,297.50

T-36: Sebastián Muñoz, 276/-4, $50,297.50

T-36: Aaron Rai, 276/-4, $50,297.50

T-36: Sam Ryder, 276/-4, $50,297.50

T-40: Stephan Jaeger, 277/-3, $40,260

T-40: David Lipsky, 277/-3, $40,260

T-40: Hideki Matsuyama, 277/-3, $40,260

T-40: Scott Stallings, 277/-3, $40,260

T-40: Brendan Steele, 277/-3, $40,260

T-45: Tyrrell Hatton, 278/-2, $27,637.50

T-45: John Huh, 278/-2, $27,637.50

T-45: Si Woo Kim, 278/-2, $27,637.50

T-45: Martin Laird, 278/-2, $27,637.50

T-45: Collin Morikawa, 278/-2, $27,637.50

T-45: Mito Pereira, 278/-2, $27,637.50

T-45: Chez Reavie, 278/-2, $27,637.50

T-45: Sepp Straka, 278/-2, $27,637.50

T-53: Takumi Kanaya, 279/-1, $22,586.67

T-53: Danny Lee, 279/-1, $22,586.67

T-53: Adam Long, 279/-1, $22,586.67

T-53: Cameron Young, 279/-1, $22,586.67

T-53: Tommy Fleetwood, 279/-1, $22,586.66

T-53: Yuto Katsuragawa, 279/-1, $22,586.66

T-59: Lucas Herbert, 280/E, $21,340

T-59: Rikuya Hoshino, 280/E, $21,340

T-59: K.H. Lee, 280/E, $21,340

T-59: C.T. Pan, 280/E, $21,340

T-59: Adam Svensson, 280/E, $21,340

T-64: Naoyuki Kataoka, 281/+1, $20,570

T-64: Matt Wallace, 281/+1, $20,570

66: Mark Hubbard, 282/+2, $20,240

T-67: Aguri Iwasaki, 283/+3, $19,910

T-67: Davis Riley, 283/+3, $19,910

T-69: Hiroshi Iwata, 284/+4, $19,470

T-69: Chad Ramey, 284/+4, $19,470

71: Troy Merritt, 285/+5, $19,140

T-72: Riki Kawamoto, 287/+7, $18,810

T-72: Peter Malnati, 287/+7, $18,810

T-74: Russell Knox, 288/+8, $18,370

T-74: Kevin Streelman, 288/+8, $18,370

76: Kaito Onishi, 289/+9, $18,040

77: Tomoharu Otsuki, 290/+10, $17,820

78: Shugo Imahira, 293/+13, $17,600

The Zozo Championship 2022 marks the end of the fourth PGA Tour event. This will be followed by the CJ Cup, which will be held at Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, South Carolina, from October 19 to 23.

Poll : 0 votes