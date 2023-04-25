Zurich Classic champion Davis Riley predicted the win early on in the season

Davis Riley and Nick Hardy made a fantastic team, with both players earning their first PGA Tour win at the Zurich Classic in New Orleans. The two young golfers have had a great start to the season and have been building momentum over the last few months and are confident they can win together. Riley, in particular, had a hunch that they would be victorious, and he was right.

Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Round Two

Davis Riley's prediction comes true

After their victory, Riley revealed that he had predicted a win earlier in the season. In an interview with the PGA Tour, he said,

"I told my family and my team, 'Hey, we're going to win one of these team events this year.' And it's pretty cool that we were able to do it this week."

Riley's prediction was based on the fact that he and Hardy had similar games and that they had both been playing well in the lead-up to the event. He felt that they complemented each other well and that they had a good chance of winning.

Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Final Round

The beginning of the season

Davis had a fantastic start to the season with four top-25 finishes in his first six events. He finished tied for 14th at the Farmers Insurance Open, tied for 11th at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, tied for 6th at the Puerto Rico Open, and tied for 20th at the Valero Texas Open. His impressive performances earned him a spot in the top 100 of the FedEx Cup standings.

Meanwhile, Hardy had a good start to the season as well, finishing in the top 25 in four of his first six events. He finished tied for 22nd at the Sanderson Farms Championship, tied for 24th at the Shriners Hospitals for Children's Open, tied for 6th at the Vivint Houston Open, and tied for 13th at the RSM Classic.

Valspar Championship - Round Three

Partnering up for the Zurich Classic

The Zurich Classic is a unique event on the PGA Tour, as it is a team event that sees players team up and compete in alternate shots and best ball formats. Riley and Hardy had been friends for a while, and they decided to team up for the tournament. They both felt confident in their abilities and believed they could win the event.

The tournament got off to a good start for the duo, with them shooting a 63 in the first round. They followed it up with a 67 in the second round and a 68 in the third round to head into the final day tied for the lead with two other teams.

Valspar Championship - Round Three

The final day

On the final day, Riley and Hardy had a bit of a shaky start, with a bogey on the second hole. However, they quickly recovered and birdied the fourth and fifth holes to get back on track. They added another birdie on the ninth hole to make the turn at 2-under for the day.

The back nine saw them play some fantastic golf, with birdies on the 10th, 11th, and 13th holes. They made a crucial par save on the 14th hole before adding another birdie on the 15th. Riley and Hardy bogeyed on the 16th but bounced back with a birdie on the 17th. They finished with a par on the 18th to win the tournament by one stroke.

Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Round Three

Final thoughts

Davis Riley and Nick Hardy's victory at the Zurich Classic was a fantastic achievement for both golfers. They played well individually and were able to come together as a team and win their first PGA Tour event. Riley's prediction of a win earlier in the season shows the confidence and belief that he had in himself and his partner. It will be interesting to see how they continue to perform for the rest of the season and whether they will team up again for future team events.

