Cleveland Browns interested in Trent Williams

Washington Redskins v Atlanta Falcons

As I had reported last week about Washington Redskins tackle Trent Williams and that the teams' general manager Bruce Allen had supposedly told him they will consider trading him after January, several reports have linked the Cleveland Browns for a trade.

It is unclear what Browns' general manager John Dorsey offered for Williams, but it clearly was not enough for Allen to budge and accept the offer. It will certainly take a lot for the Redskins to trade Williams, considering he is their prized left tackle, who is also considered one of the best in the league. As we know, it isn't easy to find a good offensive lineman in the league, so it is not surprising that the Redskins are holding onto him as long as they can. For now, it's unclear if they will actually trade Williams, or they will use him if he decided to report back in the next couple weeks. With an interim head coach who is putting a huge emphasis on a better run game, it would certainly help to have their top offensive lineman playing.

To sum up the saga of Williams, it was reported that there were two issues that Williams had with the team. The first being that he wants a new contract, and the second being that he is frustrated with the Redskins medical staff on how they handled his injuries.

If the Browns aren't able to get Williams, it was just reported that they are also interested in New York Giants' left tackle Nate Solder. The Browns have certainly been doing their homework on left tackles to help increase their offense productivity. If they cannot get the Redskins to budge, I'm sure they'll be able to get a deal done with the Giants, assuming they want to move-on from Solder.