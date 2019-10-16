Report: Trent Williams asked not to report to the team

Trent Williams

The saga of Washington Redskins tackle Trent Williams continues, as reports are out saying general manager Bruce Allen told Williams to sit out for the year and the team will explore trades for him in January. Williams has not reported to the team since June of this year, with several different rumors as to why he hasn't, one of which being that he wants a new contract from the team.

Per a source, Bruce's plan to not trade Trent Williams is more than public posturing.



In fact he told Trent a few weeks ago that he is going to have to sit the year and they would explore trading him in January. — Craig Hoffman (@CraigHoffman) October 7, 2019

Williams did sign a 5-year, $68 million extension in 2015 and only becomes a free agent in 2021. However, Williams carries a cap hit of close to $14.7 million in the next 2 seasons. Fortunately for the team, he carries only a $3.5 million hit on the cap because he has not reported to the team.

Trent is certainly one of the top tackles out there in the league, and finding good tackles isn't that simple in the NFL. The Redskins certainly have a big dilemma here and need to end it soon. While they did sign tackle Donald Penn in the offseason to take his place, it won't be enough for the future.

Williams also has to understand the situation in terms of his contract. In order for him to get all his money for this season, he would need to report to the team by Week 10 which is the team's bye week. If he does, he will have just 1 year left on his contract after this season. If not, the contract becomes 2 years and the Redskins have more leverage on him.

If money is the issue, the Redskins should certainly pay him. But if it isn't, it is time to move on from him and explore other options. Addressing the tackle position should be a priority for Allen and the organization, assuming Williams is traded to a team in need of his service.