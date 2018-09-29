Top 5 NFL Stars That Should Play In The XFL

Vince McMahon

When Vince McMahon sees an opportunity he capitalizes. That's what good capitalists do and the billionaire head of WWE is one of the very best capitalists in history. McMahon knows how to fight, to take what once belongs to another and utilize it for his own financial benefit. He grew up in a trailer; but, worked his way up the ladder and against his own father's wishes began buying up wrestling territories.

He is used to a life against the grain. Eventually, he would buy his own father's company: the WWE. McMahon has since turned the former East Coast territory into a publicly traded company; a global industry with its own television network.

NFL ratings are on the decline. Whether its fans simply seeking other forms of entertainment or tuning out due to certain players' perceived lack of patriotism, the NFL's power grip on professional sports is undoubtedly weakening. In comes Vince McMahon, who never lets a good opportunity go to waste.

The XFL debuted in 2001 with great fanfare; however, its gimmick-laden football players and games ultimately failed to get over with American fans and the league folded after its inaugural season. McMahon was never able to let that failure go and has, like a billionaire apex predator, been waiting for the most opportune time to strike again. That time is now.

With the NFL's declining ratings and a record level of audience disapproval, McMahon cashed out $100 million in WWE stock, which is a hefty sum even for a billionaire. Still, McMahon has told those closest to him that he plans to spend close to half a billion of his own fortune meaning the new XFL will have incredibly deep pockets. The league may even be able to lure some big-name NFL stars into its fold.

The XFL officially relaunches in 2020 and will be looking to make an immediate splash. Gone are the gimmicks and professional wrestling styled themes. The league will be looking for talent to put on the best football possible. This leads to an obvious question: Which NFL stars would consider switching leagues and joining the XFL? We answer this in Top 5 NFL Stars That Should Play In The NFL.

#5. Ndamukong Suh

Los Angeles Rams' Star DT Ndamukong Suh

Ndamukong Suh has been one of the league's most talented and maligned stars since being drafted second overall by the Detroit Lions in the 2010 NFL Draft. He is a relic to the era of Dick Butkus when "dirty" play was the norm. Aggressive and downright mean, Suh doesn't play the game to make friends. Instead, he plays to utterly annihilate anyone unfortunate enough to come across him.

Unfortunately, Suh's non-stop football spirit oftentimes gets him into trouble. In a move that scored him more love from the martial arts community than the NFL, Suh is famous for kicking then Texans QB Matt Schaub in his nether regions.

He's also used his ninja skills on future Hall of Fame Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger:

His aggression has been so extreme that he even brutally kicked then Jets QB Ryan Fitzpatrick in the head:

Suh's aggressive behavior doesn't even let up for the holidays. He was once ejected from a Thanksgiving game for slamming then Packers offensive lineman Evan Dietrich-Smith's head into the ground and then stomping on him in front of a national television audience:

Suh's aggression knows no bounds. While he is one of the NFL's best players, he is also one of the least marketable in a league plagued by off the field issues that have severely tarnished the brand. Suh is currently signed to the Super Bowl contending Los Angeles Rams; but, only on a one year deal. When one of the league's most dominating defensive players is signed on a year to year basis, he is ripe picking for a startup league with deep pockets.

The XFL is attempting to lure a fan-base that believes the NFL has become too soft, which makes the aggressive Suh an ideal XFL star once 2020 rolls around.

