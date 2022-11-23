"Answer their phone in 5-7 business days" - Simone Biles takes to Twitter to complain about her friends; followers join in 

Simone Biles has achieved incredible things in her gymnastics career at just 25 years of age. She is the most decorated gymnast of all time.

The Ohio-born Olympian hasn't competed in professional gymnastics since the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and has been taking an extended break from the sport.

Yesterday, she tweeted on her Twitter account to complain about her friends being busy and taking several days to answer her calls. The tweet contained a sense of humor, but Biles also tried to convey that she is getting older. The tweet has been attached below.

Simone Biles @Simone_Biles at the age where all my friends answer their phone in 5-7 business days at the age where all my friends answer their phone in 5-7 business days

The great gymnast wrote:

"At the age where all my friends answer their phone in 5-7 business days."

Though the ace gymnast is being sarcastic, she understands that all of her friends are busy. Most people move into family life in their mid-20s whereas some strive hard to achieve success by concentrating on their professional life.

Though Biles has dedicated her time away from gymnastics to family and friends, she might be finding it hard now that her friends are taking a long time to answer her calls.

Some of the fan reactions to Simone Biles' tweet

Simone Biles' fans were quick to react to the tweet posted by their favorite gymnast. Some of the reactions have been attached below.

One Twitter user wrote:

"You guys answer your phones?"

Another wrote:

"Special shout out to the guys that text me 'hey' and then chuck their phone into a river."

[email protected] @MLC2475 @Simone_Biles Special shout out to the guys that text me “hey” and then chuck their phone into a river @Simone_Biles Special shout out to the guys that text me “hey” and then chuck their phone into a river

Another tweeted:

"Ha, I'll only answer for a select few. Otherwise, texting is the preferable mode of communication."

Teresa @Teresa7277 @Simone_Biles Ha, I’ll only answer for a select few. Otherwise, texting is the preferable mode of communication. @Simone_Biles Ha, I’ll only answer for a select few. Otherwise, texting is the preferable mode of communication.

Another fan of Biles wrote:

"That's why am entire generation has communication problems. They can only text. As a teacher, I see this every day. On the other hand, if the GOAT Simone Biles called ME, I would pick up!"

Matilda J Black @madamejconway @Simone_Biles That’s why am entire generation has communication problems. They can only text. As a teacher, I see this every day. On the other hand, if the GOAT Simone Biles called ME, I would pick up! @Simone_Biles That’s why am entire generation has communication problems. They can only text. As a teacher, I see this every day. On the other hand, if the GOAT Simone Biles called ME, I would pick up!

One user tweeted:

"What's a phone Simone?"

Another wrote:

"Guilty. Thankfully my phone now sends me reminders if I haven't answered a text in 2-3 days. Yes, I'm that bad."

JJ @GirlLuvsTravel @Simone_Biles Guilty. Thankfully my phone now sends me reminders if I haven't answered a text in 2-3 days. Yes, I'm that bad. @Simone_Biles Guilty. Thankfully my phone now sends me reminders if I haven't answered a text in 2-3 days. Yes, I'm that bad.

When are Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens getting married?

One of the most talked about couples at present is the pair of Biles and Jonathan Owens. They became engaged in February 2022. The ace gymnast and Jonathan are expected to get married in 2023 during the latter's off-season.

The preparations for their wedding are in full swing. Biles often updates her followers about the various stages of preparation for her wedding, through posts and tweets on Instagram and Twitter.

What is Simone Biles' overall medal count ?

Simone Biles, the most decorated gymnast of all time, has won seven medals across the two editions of the Olympic Games she competed in. She has won four gold medals, one silver, and two bronze.

Biles at the 2016 Rio Olympics

In the World Championships, the Ohio-born gymnast has won a record-breaking 25 medals including 19 golds, three silvers, and three bronzes. She has won two gold medals at the Pacific Rim Championships also.

Poll : 0 votes