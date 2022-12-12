Did Katelyn Ohashi ever beat Simone Biles in competition? 

There is barely anyone who can compete with Simone Biles' domination in gymnastics. With seven Olympic medals, Simone Biles is the most decorated American gymnast in history.

Before Katelyn Ohashi's flawless dance swept the internet, she competed against Biles and defeated her.

Ohashi beat Biles in the Balance Beam category at the 2013 AT&T American Cup in Worcester, Massachusetts, obtaining a score of 15.333. Biles was prepared for the tournament, but things did not turn out as expected. She performed a challenging routine and fell on the balancing beam.

How did Katelyn Ohashi defeat Simone Biles?

Some athletes have managed to go their entire careers unbeaten. However, at some point in their careers, every great has had to compete against a rival of comparable stature. At the 2013 AT&T American Cup, Simone Biles experienced a similar event.

Katelyn and Simone are great friends. But they also competed as rivals when they were both 15. They competed head-to-head during the meet. For an all-around victory, both gymnasts put in their utmost effort.

Ohashi, who was 15 at the time, won all-around gold with a score of 59.199, which featured standout performances on the floor, vaults, and uneven bars. This was her first international competition as a senior.

They both performed great routines. Biles even went on to receive the highest score of the day. She earned 14.800 on the uneven bars and 15.733 in the vault. It was Biles' senior international debut, similar to Ohashi's.

But when Biles stumbled and fell while doing a routine on the balancing beam, everything changed. The future Olympic gold-medalist retreated from the front with this.

Even though she finished the performance with a full-twisting double back, she only managed to earn 13.133 on the balance beam after losing her footing and losing a few points. She attempted a comeback, earning 14.000 on the floor, in an effort to close the deficit. She now had a score of 57.666 overall.

However, her teammate's incredible 59.199-point performance meant that it was insufficient for Simone Biles to win; she fell one-and-a-half points short. The internet sensation also achieved her greatest score on the balancing beam (15.333 points). Ohashi was able to defeat her teammate by a significant margin due to her outstanding performance on the balancing beam.

Who is Katelyn Ohashi?

Katelyn Ohashi, a 21-year-old American gymnast, has a great deal of skill and love for both dance and gymnastics. This has helped her become not only a wonderful gymnast but also the queen of social media in recent years.

Ohashi was born in Seattle in 1997 and began gymnastics at the age of three. She joined the American national team in 2011 at the age of 14, following several victories in domestic and international gymnastics events, including victories against eventual Olympic champion Simone Biles.

She lost her professional career in 2013 due to shoulder and back issues, but she didn't lose her love for the sport.

Why did Katelyn Ohashi stop competing?

Ohashi eventually ceased competing owing to several injuries and operations she had to endure. Notably, she claims that another reason she chose not to compete was due to fan criticism.

However, Ohashi gained popularity once more in 2019 after earning a perfect score of 10 in the Under Armor Collegiate Challenge. She gained a lot of acclaim for her upbeat performances from both admirers and detractors, and she instantly became an online phenomenon.

