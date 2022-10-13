"It was a little more than cheerleading" - When gymnast Katelyn Ohashi reviewed Spider-Man's stunt moves [THROWBACK]

Katelyn Ohashi is a six-time All-American, four-time national team member, and a former UCLA gymnast. In a video with Insider, which was released last year, she reviewed 10 gymnastics video clips and rated them based on their accuracy. It is pertinent to note that Katelyn also started her own YouTube channel where she shares videos of herself doing different activities.

Katelyn Ohashi gave an 8/10 rating to The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)

Talking about the self-defense gymnastics used in The Amazing Spider-Man (2012), she said,

"I would say it was a little bit more like cheerleading back handsprings, which, there's a very clear difference between a cheerleader and gymnast. Cheerleaders have more bent knees, and Spider-Man definitely had more bent knees. He was lower to the ground when he landed."

The gymnast continued,

"Gymnastics is just very technical, so if we were to have bent knees in our back handsprings, we would get deductions. He was just trying to do the back handsprings and get out of the way, which I totally understand," she continued.

Looking at the video clip reminded her of Danusia Francis, who used to go to UCLA and was about to fall off one of her tumbling passes. Instead of stepping or falling, she decided to do a back handspring that looked just like Spider-Man did.

Moroever, observing the fighting scenes, Katelyn wondered what gymnastics moves she would use if she caught herself in a fight scene.

"I've always thought about, like, what would I do in a fight? Would I be able to throw out some gymnastics moves and somehow hit them or dodge? So, I don't know if anything would really be that helpful. Maybe being able to kick high. 'Cause I'm short, so I need all the height I can get," Katelyn said.

Overall, she gave an 8/10 rating to the video clip on the basis of its gymnastics accuracy.

The ratings she gave the other movies were:

Stick It (2006) - 10/10 and 3/10

Bring It On (2000) - 0/10

Old School (2003) - 0/10

Killing Eve S3E1 (2020) - 10/10

Final Destination 5 (2011) - 10/10

Full Out (2015) - 10/10

Make It or Break It S2E20 (2009) - 10/10 and 4/10

Charlie's Angels (2000) - 9/10

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) - 7/10

Katelyn Ohashi went viral on YouTube for her "perfect 10" floor routine at the 2019 Collegiate Challenge

Born in Seattle, Katelyn Ohashi started gymnastics at the age of three, making her national debut when she was just twelve years old. She won many laurels at the junior level before starting her graduation. However, she retired from international competitions in 2013 due to injuries and the not-so-desired performances.

She competed for the University of California, Los Angeles, and completed her graduation with a major in Gender Studies. Katelyn was pretty much the queen of gymnastics floor routines and scored three perfect 10s on the floor in 2018. This was followed by her first six perfect 10s at the 2019 Collegiate Challenge. The video of Katelyn Ohashi scoring perfect 10s went viral all over the world.

Post her graduation in 2019, she retired from Artistic Gymnastics at the age of 22 due to severe injuries and mental health problems. Ever since she retired, she has got her eyes on projects outside gymnastics. She has been working on two books. While one of them is a collection of poetry, the other is for teenagers focusing on issues like divorce and self-esteem.

Katelyn Ohashi is also working on several projects focusing on mental health, one being a short animated film inspired by the late Kobe Bryant's Dear Basketball (2017), which she hopes to direct and release in 2023.

