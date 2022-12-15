“Every part of you is the best part” – Fans react to Simone Biles’ 'sweet' engagement video

American gymnast Simone Biles, born on March 14, 1997, in Columbus, Ohio, is regarded as one of the best in the sport's history. She has won three straight global all-around titles and became the first American gymnast to win four gold medals in a single Olympics, at the 2016 Rio Summer Games.

Apart from being a successful athlete, she is also very active on social media. The celebrated gymnast recently took to Twitter to post a video of her engagement with pro footballer Jonathan Owens. Just as she posted the video, fans went crazy, congratulating her.

the best part of me is you engagement video 💍🦋🤍shot by: cakewalkfilms (insta) https://t.co/WN9uXUH9Wm

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens got engaged earlier in February 2022. Biles posted the engagement videos months later. Some fans congratulated the newly-engaged couple in a very sweet and heart-touching manner.

Every part of you is the best part of you!!!!!!

Many lovely wishes and comments to the newly engaged couple were presented in the comment box of the seven-time Olympic Medalist.

BlackEssenceReinvented @BlackEssence @Simone_Biles I tell ya, I wish I were friends with you in real life, Simone! I'd be blowing your phone up every week praise Christ Jesus for the coming of your marriage! You're of FEW high profile people who's joy I share completely! @Simone_Biles I tell ya, I wish I were friends with you in real life, Simone! I'd be blowing your phone up every week praise Christ Jesus for the coming of your marriage! You're of FEW high profile people who's joy I share completely!

Dale Smith @Texdale @Simone_Biles You won all our hearts before he won yours. You so deserve the happiness you show now. @Simone_Biles You won all our hearts before he won yours. You so deserve the happiness you show now.

Tina Smith @Jacknbeanz @Simone_Biles I think the best part of him is you! Congrats to you both! May your light and your love never dim! @Simone_Biles I think the best part of him is you! Congrats to you both! May your light and your love never dim!

However, the GOAT gymnast and star footballer are currently engaged. They have not yet informed the fans about when they will be getting married.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens' Relationship?

Despite their close encounter during a Texans game in 2019, Biles and Owens initially connected on the dating app Raya in March 2020, with Biles initiating contact.

Biles and Owens were able to spend a lot of time together when they were on leave since they first met during the start of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Owens recalled the precise time he started to develop feelings for Biles in February 2022. And in a month or so, they started to hang out more often. He also said that they began spending more time together, which made them want to see each other. His dog even started to adore her and her company.

When Biles shared two adorable images of herself with Owens on Instagram, she declared their relationship as official. The couple were shown close to each other while the footballer gave her a lovely kiss in the affectionate pictures.

After Valentine's Day, Biles and Owens revealed their engagement on February 15 in a string of sentimental Instagram pictures. One of them showed the NFL player kneeling down in front of her with a ring in her hand, proposing to the champion gymnast.

Gymnastics superstar Simone Biles informed her followers in August that she and future husband and NFL player Jonathan Owens were constructing their home. After many months, the 25-year-old finally updated her Instagram account with information on her new house.

