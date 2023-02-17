“How is she real” – Fans in awe of Suni Lee’s 10-points performance for Auburn

Suni Lee, a three-time Olympic medalist, is considered the next best gymnast after Simone Biles. Her recent performances of 'Perfect Tens' have received heaps of praise.

Lee recently posted a video on her Instagram of herself performing a Perfect Ten on the bars. Fans could not believe their eyes as one of them commented,

"How is she real"

Screen grab via Instagram/sunisalee

Fans react to Suni Lee's 10-point performance for Auburn

With over 1.7 million followers on Instagram, Suni Lee is one of the most popular gymnasts in the world. Her fans are quick to comment on her posts.

Lee recently shared a 10-point performance video on her Instagram in association with Auburn Gymnastics.

Fans immediately flooded Lee's comments section with lovable and appreciative comments. One fan wrote,

"Olympic Gold Gymnast showing the best bars"

Another fan felt that Suni Lee is the 'sweetest' and deserves all of her success:

"She is just the sweetest and deserves all of her success!!!"

One fan said that Lee is going to take everyone's medals at the next Olympics:

"She taking everyone’s medals the next Olympics"

Lee's 10-point performances are being loved by all the fans across the globe. One fan wrote,

"10’s on 10’s on 10’s"

Another commenter was quick to notice the amazing crowd at the NCAA, as they wrote,

"NCAA gymnastics rocks. Look at that CROWD."

A commenter said that they did not agree with most of Suni Lee's 10-point performances in the last few years, but this performance was different:

"I haven't agreed with most of the 10's the last few years but this I was absolutely mesmerized by. Incredible execution."

Fans commented on Lee's favorite hashtag 'War Eagle':

"War Eagle"

Another fan felt Lee deserves all the 'hype':

"She deserves the hype why more than livy"

Lee's performances have been 'awesome and flawless' in recent times and this fan felt the same:

"Awesome & flawless performance. Congratulations"

Suni Lee is slaying and setting new standards for gymnastics and this fan wrote exactly the same:

"My gos u r slaying"

Fans said that Auburn was blessed with Lee's presence and that they would miss her next year. But they wished her luck for next year's Olympics and hoped she would bring Gold to the USA:

"What a performance!!! Suni, we are soooo blessed that you came to Auburn. We will miss you next year but will be cheering you on as you work to bring GOLD to the US !!!!! So proud of you & for you !!!!! Warrrr Eagle !!!!!"

One fan wrote that Suni Lee is an amazing ambassador of Auburn:

"An amazing ambassador for Auburn. The full package."

"Sunisaaaa"

"You killed it I swear. I been a [fan] of your work. But as of last night I became a fan of you. Keep winning beautiful"

Another fan wrote that the video made her 'tear up' (of course, in happiness). They wrote,

"This literally made me tear up, what a special and cool moment she’s such a bada*s"

In 2019, the three-time Olympic medalist made her senior debut in the City of Jesolo Trophy. Going into the 2019 US National Championships, Lee was regarded as one of the finest competitors. She lived up to the anticipation, winning silver in the all-around behind veteran challenger Simone Biles, gold on the bars, and bronze on the floor.

