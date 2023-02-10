“Queen of 10s” – Fans in awe as Suni Lee shares latest pictures of her in action 

Suni Lee, a three-time Olympic medalist, is one of the most talked about names in recent times in the world of gymnastics. She also enjoys a great fanbase on her Instagram account with over 1.7 million followers.

Lee recently posted a picture of herself on Instagram, and her fans were delighted to see their favorite gymnast. One fan commented with a reference to her recent perfect-10 performance against the Alabama Crimson Tide. The fan wrote,

"Queen of 10s"

Via Instagram

Fans react to Suni Lee's recent Instagram post

Since Simone Biles' absence from gymnastics, Suni Lee is considered one of the most promising talents. Her fans often call her the GOAT in gymnastics.

Lee recently posted an image of herself on Instagram and fans were in awe of seeing her.

A fan from Los Angeles said that they love Suni Lee:

"Love you from Laos LA"

"HERRRRR"

Lee even got a marriage proposal:

"marry me"

One fan appreciated her achievement and wrote,

"You're always a 10 no matter what."

Another fan wrote,

"You are always a joy to watch!!!"

Screen grab via Instagram

One fan said that they love Suni Lee's picture of flying through the air:

"I love pictures of you flying through the air!"

Lee is a beautiful artistic gymnast, as this fan also feels:

"Beautiful, artistic, and inspiring."

Two fans urged Lee to continue being great and urged her to keep up the hard work:

"Continue to be great and stand strong for yourself!!!"

"You look so pretty and beautiful @sunisalee keep up the hard work to be prepared for 2024"

Screen grab via Instagram

One of Lee's fans said that she looks good in pink and wrote,

"You look good in pink that merges to grey with silver in a supporting role."

Another advised Suni Lee to be more respectful towards others:

"Girl I heard you were an actual brat, and I can kinda see it DO BETTER. Being an Olympian means nothing if you can't treat people with respect"

Another fan expressed their adoration for Lee's beauty:

"beautyful girl"

This fan feels Lee is having a great career, as they wrote,

"yup she’s doin the thing"

Screen grab via Instagram

One fan wrote that Suni Lee inspired his eight-year-old granddaughter to take up gymnastics. They informed her that their granddaughter had moved up to the 11-13-year-old category:

''You have inspired my 8 year old granddaughter to love gymnastics. She just moved up to a competition team at age 8 with 11-13 year olds! We live in Farmington Minnesota"

This fan says that Lee is on top of the world:

"Ur on top of the world.. ur amazing!!"

Many fans appreciated Lee's beauty and wrote several lovely comments:

"Hell yeah suni"

"Beautiful leo!!"

Screen grab via Instagram

The 19-year-old gymnast made her senior debut in 2019 in the City of Jesolo Trophy, where she won the all-around gold medal and then assisted the US in winning the team final. Lee finished the competition with two further gold medals—on the floor and the bars.

Lee was regarded as one of the best competitors going into the 2019 US National Championships. She lived up to the hype by taking home the silver in the all-round behind seasoned competitor Simone Biles, gold on the bars, and bronze on the floor.

Poll : 0 votes