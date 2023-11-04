"How tall are you, are you gonna grow?" - When Simone Biles wished people stopped asking her about her height

Simone Biles has achieved legendary status during her feted career as a gymnast. But before cementing her legacy at the highest level of the sport, the American gymnast had to deal with body shaming.

The gymnast, measuring 1.42m, has dominated the gymnastics world for a considerable time now. At the recent 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium, the 26-year-old rclinched four gold medals and one silver to prove she still has what it takes.

At the 2018 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships, she won four gold medals, one silver medal and one bronze medal. In the same year, during an interview with The Today Show, she stated that she learned to accept and embrace her body.

Biles was criticized about her appearance, which made her conscious of her own body to the level where she started wearing sweaters or jackets.

"I think I've learned to love my muscles a lot more than when I was younger I got made fun of my arms a lot, " she said. "Now I show off my arms all the time," Biles continued.

Biles conveyed that she was tired of people questioning her height and wished that people would stop asking her about it.

"The question I wish people would stop asking me is how tall are you? Are you gonna grow?" she said. "I'm not going anywhere. I'm 4'8. I'm stuck. I love my body," Biles concluded.

"The hospitality in Green Bay is unmatched," Simone Biles after attending the NFL match to support her husband Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles looks at her husband Jonathan Owens before a game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Simone Biles recently attended the Green Bay Packers vs Minnesota Vikings game held at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Sunday, October 29, 2023. She was rooting for her husband Jonathan Owens from the sidelines.

Biles was spotted wearing a white t-shirt with Owens' picture on it. The couple has always been supportive of each other's professional life and has never been shy to express it. Right from Owens revving up Biles for her first international competition after a two-year break, to Biles flying to Wisconsin to cheer for Owens, the duo have displayed their love for each other on the arena.

After her recent visit to Wisconsin, Simone Biles took to social media to share that she had a great time in Green Bay.

"The hospitality in Green Bay is unmatched," she wrote.

