"I suck at walking" - When Simone Biles revealed that she 'falls down the stairs' a lot

Simone Biles grabbed the spotlight after her breathtaking performance at the 2016 Rio Olympics where she clinched four gold medals and one bronze medal. Her next Olympic appearance was at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in which she claimed one silver medal and one bronze medal.

After returning from the Rio Olympics, Simone Biles made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2016. Host Ellen asked about Simone's time at the VMAs (MTV Video Music Awards). The GOAT Olympian said:

"At the end of the night, I topped it off by falling down the stairs because I am clumsy."

Ellen asked Simone about whether she falls a lot and if it does happen often. The Ohio-born gymnast replied:

"I suck at walking."

The gymnast said she is not very good at walking. Simone Biles also confirmed that she doesn't need to know how to walk to be an excellent gymnast.

Simone Biles opened up about meeting Zac Efron, Kim Kardashian, and Beyoncé and about the release of her book

Simone Biles got the opportunity to meet Zac Efron after she and her team won the gold medal at the 2016 Olympics. Speaking about that, Ellen asked Biles if Zac is the sweetest guy and the champion gymnast replied,

"He is and he is like even more perfect in person. I didn't think someone could be so perfect and he was there. But I wanted to grab him and never let him go."

Ellen then asked Simone what happened at the VMAs and whether she met Kim Kardashian. The GOAT Olympian said:

“I did and I got my selfie that I wanted and then I talked to her (Kardashian) so I could send her daughter some leos (leotards), which are in the works. Like I already texted her this morning. So that's good and I want to babysit her daughter. And then I also got to meet Beyonce."

During the interaction with Ellen, the GOAT Olympian also spoke about her upcoming book. She said,

"It's called Courage to Soar and I'm super excited about it because it's about my life story. And it's coming from me, so that people don't read something on the internet, and they're unsure of it. So it's about my life, a little bit about my family and then how I got to where I am. So I think that's pretty cool."

Simone Biles said the book is about her life, family, and many more things.

What did Simone Biles do after the conclusion of the 2016 Rio Olympics?

Simone Biles, after returning from the 2016 Rio Olympics, took an extended break from gymnastics. She didn't compete in 2017 and focused on other activities.

Biles co-wrote an autobiography with journalist Michelle Burford. The book was titled Courage to Soar: A Body in Motion, A Life in Balance. Eventually, the book was a massive success. It was number one on the New York Times Best Sellers' Young Adult list for the week of January 8, 2017.

The GOAT Olympian also competed in season 24 of Dancing with the Stars and was paired with professional dancer Sasha Farber. Biles and Farber finished in fourth place. In August 2017 during the P&G National Championships, she announced that she had returned to the gym to start conditioning. She made her return to competition during the 2018 U.S. Classic.

