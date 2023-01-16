Simone Biles, a four-time Olympic gold medalist, is credited as the most decorated gymnast. It was in 2019 when she won five golds at the World Championships that earned her this recognition.

Just after the 2019 World Championships, Biles had an interview with TODAY's YouTube channel, and when she was asked about her thought processes and how different it is to perform her routines in practice and later in the event, she said,

"I feel like, by the time we go compete, it's kind of autopilot, but I do try to do try to do it just like practice to not overdo or under-do anything, so I try to keep a good pace."

Simone Biles opens up about her World Championships performance

In the 2019 World Championships, Simone Biles won a total of five gold medals, which took her to a total of 25 medals. Speaking to the TODAY channel, she shared her journey to becoming one of the greatest gymnasts of all time.

When asked if she had time to sit down and process the whole thing, she said,

"Yeah, I feel like I still haven't had time to, but once I hear that, it does amaze me and it does blow my mind because I'm up there with some of the greats, so it's just, I'm in awe..."

When Simone Biles was asked if she ever saw performance video footage, she said,

"No! Most of the time, I don't to want see it, but this World Championships was one of the best out of all five of them, so I definitely wanted to see my performances. So afterwards, I would go and try to find it with my coach."

Simone Biles at the 49th FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships

Biles also talked about her beam performance, which went just like her practices. She was overwhelmed by the crowd's support, but said she did not want more expectations to live up to, so that she could do what she loves.

"I feel like for me, I'm solely doing this just for myself, and I try not to put too much of an expectation, so just go out there, prove what I can do, and just have fun."

Simone Biles was later asked about her preparations for the Tokyo Olympics and what was on her mind knowing that it was an Olympic year, she said,

"Not necessarily. I feel like it's kind of a collaboration between my coaches and I. But I think right now at this point in the game, we're solidifying all of our routines, heading into the Olympic year, so that we feel comfortable and confident with them, and so that it's consistent."

She was finally asked about her relationship with fellow gymnast Stacey Ervin Jr., and although they broke up later on, she said,

"Yeah, every time is different. He basically just screams into the phone, and tells me how proud he is of me, and he's just, he's an awesome times two."

Simone Biles later participated in the Tokyo Olympics but opted out of the tournament due to mental health issues.

She is currently in a relationship with Jonathan Owens, an NFL player, and the couple will get married sometime in 2023.

