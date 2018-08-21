Larry Nassar transferred from Arizona prison to Oklahoma prison

USA Gymnastics Doctor Larry Nassar Sentenced On 7 Charges Of Sexual Assault In Ingham County, Michigan Sentencing Hearing in January

Disgraced former USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University physician Larry Nassar has been moved from United States Penitentiary, Tucson, a maximum-security federal prison in Tucson, Arizona, just weeks after his lawyers claimed that he was physically assaulted within hours of his release into the general population of the prison back in May.

United States Penitentiary, Tucson is the only maximum-security federal prison that offers a sex offender program, which is a big reason why Nassar was originally sent there.

Nassar, 55, was listed as an inmate at the Federal Transfer Center, Oklahoma City, which typically serves as a holdover location before inmates are moved to a new location. He was listed as an inmate at this prison by the Federal Bureau of Prisons website on Sunday, August 19. It is not yet known to where he will be transferred from here.

Nassar, who was arrested in December of 2016 after sexually assaulting more than 330 people, many of whom female gymnasts, under the guise of medical treatment for more than two decades, was serving the 60-year federal prison sentence that he was issued this past December by U.S. District Judge Janet Neff on three child pornography charges when he was reportedly physically assaulted at United States Penitentiary, Tucson.

Among those who have accused him of sexual assault are Olympic champion gymnasts Simone Biles, Gabby Douglas, Madison Kocian, McKayla Maroney, Aly Raisman, Kyla Ross and Jordyn Wieber.

In January, Nassar was issued his second overall prison sentence and his first state prison sentence, as he was sentenced to between 40 and 175 years in state prison on seven sexual assault charges by Judge Rosemarie Aquilina.

Nassar was issued this state prison sentence following a seven-day sentencing hearing in Ingham County, Michigan during which 169 victim impact statements were delivered in front of him, including 156 that were read by people who have accused him of sexual assault.

Then in February, Nassar was given his third prison sentence and his second state prison sentence, as he was sentenced to between 40 and 125 more years in state prison on three additional sexual assault charges by Judge Janice Cunningham.

Nassar was issued this state prison sentence following a three-day sentencing hearing in Eaton County, Michigan during which 65 other victim impact statements were delivered in front of him.

No additional prison time was given to Nassar after he was charged with six counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child in June as a result of the Károlyi Ranch investigation in Texas.