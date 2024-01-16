LSU Gymnastics celebrate Martin Luther King Day by doing community service

Gymnasts from LSU Gymnastics recently made a heart-warming gesture on the occasion of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The young athletes took part in ‘MLK Day of Service’ opportunities throughout Baton Rouge. They also shared snaps from their wonderful day on social media and also expressed their gratefulness.

On January 15, USA observed Martin Luther King Jr. Day by performing kind gestures and remembering the legend. Many athletes and other notable personalities shared their thoughts on the legend, and the LSU gymnasts went outside to perform heartfelt services.

The official X (formerly known as Twitter) page of LSU Gymnastics shared beautiful pictures of their gymnasts celebrating MLD Day.

The pictures showed their gymnasts holding brooms and rolling sweepers. They looked extremely happy in all the frames. LSU Gymnastics also expressed its indebtedness towards experiencing the opportunity in its caption. It read,

"Grateful for the opportunity to serve our community today and every day."

Expand Tweet

The team's Instagram page also shared more snaps with the caption,

"Grateful to take part in MLK Day of Service opportunities throughout Baton Rouge today!"

The post showed more images from the day. LSU gymnasts were seen cleaning the grounds and floors. They were also spotted painting and spending quality time playing basketball with kids.

LSU Gymnastics’s performance so far in 2024

LSU gymnasts at NCAA Championships

LSU gymnasts have kickstarted 2024 with a series of great performances so far. Their first meet of the year took place on January 5 when won against Ohio State Buckeyes at the Maravich Center in Baton Rouge, LA.

The Tigers emerged victorious with a score of 196.975, while Ohio scored 196.775. LSU’s Haleigh Bryant and Amari Drayton emerged as impeccable performers in that meeting. They were honored with the first SEC awards of the season for their performances.

Their second meet took place at Farmer's Market Collegiate Quad against Oklahoma, Utah, and UCLA.

With extraordinarily impressive routines, the Tigers scored 197.150 to finish second to Oklahoma. LSU Gymnastics’ Konnor McClain scored the first perfect ten of her collegiate career in the meet. The 18-year-old performed a stunning uneven bars routine, receiving immense appreciation from the crowd and her teammates.

Team LSU Gymnastics’s bar record was the highlight of the night with 49.650 points in the last rotation. It was recorded as the highest score on the road and matches the program's third-highest bar score in school history.

Their next event is scheduled on Friday, January 19 against Kentucky for their SEC opener at the PMAC.