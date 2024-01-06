LSU gymnastics pip Ohio State University to start 2024 season on winning note

LSU Gymnastics kicked off its 2024 season with an impressive win against Ohio State Buckeyes on Friday. The Tigers clinched a proud victory, scoring 196.975, leaving the Buckeyes at 196.755. Moreover, LSU Gymnastics ranked No. 3, whereas their opponent team was at No. 14.

On Friday, the nail-biting match between the Tigers and Buckeyes saw impeccable dedication among gymnasts to emerge victorious. However, the evident lead was with the LSU gymnasts.

They kickstarted the meet by gaining dominance in the vault event. Gymnast Haleigh Bryant emerged in the lead with 9.950. Moreover, freshman Amari Drayton scored 9.925 in the same vault lineup.

By the end of the first rotation, the Tigers were at 49.375 and the Ohio State’s scored 49.125. After competing in uneven bars, LSU Tigers Gymnastics held a .325 lead over Ohio State after the second rotation.

However, the Tigers’ weakness began to be highlighted in the balance beam round. Alexis Jeffrey started the round with Sierra Ballard but it was soon interrupted by Ballard. Freshman Konnor McClain attempted to balance the points, her fall concluded the event with 8.950 points.

Team Tigers celebrating their 2022 season (Image via LSU Reveille)

At this point, Ohio State was in the lead with 49.300 in the floor routine. However, they failed to maintain it in their balance beam routine. Gymnasts Emma Pritchard and Alexis Hankins scored 9.800 and 9.750, respectively, in their routines. However, Jojo Warga concluded the round with 7.800 points as she could not finish her routine.

Ultimately, the Tigers clinched their first victory in their season opener against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

LSU Gymnastics team for the 2024 season

LSU gymnasts celebrating (Image via lsusports.net)

The LSU gymnastics team comprises 22 gymnasts, including 11 seniors, four juniors, three sophomores, and four freshmen as its 2024 squad. They welcomed two transfers, Savannah Schoenherr and Jillian Hoffman. Konnor McClain, Amari Drayton, Kylie Coen, and Leah Miller are the newcomers this year.

Gymnast Cammy Hall, a sixth-year gymnast, has returned to the team after recovering from an injury. Also, fifth-year gymnasts Kiya Johnson, Alyona Shchennikova, and Kai Rivers have returned to the team for their final year of competition.

Haleigh Bryant, Sierra Ballard, Chase Brock, Elena Arenas, and Olivia Dunne have begun their senior year on the team. On the other hand, Aleah Finnegan, Alexis Jeffrey, Tori Tatum, and KJ Johnson have started their junior year.

Lastly, gymnasts Ashley Cowan, Bryce Wilson, and Annie Beard have entered their second year as Tigers.