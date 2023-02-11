“My heart!!!” – Simone Biles reacts to 5-year-old fans sweet gesture for the athlete

Apart from being the most decorated female gymnast ever, Simone Biles is also a popular figure on social media. With over 1.7 million followers on Twitter, Biles enjoys a great fan following.

Biles recently retweeted a tweet from a creative director from Los Angeles. He talked about his five-year-old daughter, who called Biles the best. Biles wrote in her retweet:

"this is the cutest omg my heart!!!"

Thomas wrote in a tweet about his daughter,

"my 5-yo daughter just wrote SMB on an envelope and asked if that’s how you spell Simone Biles. First time she’s written anything besides her own name. Then she said, “do you know she’s the best?”"

Thomas R. Wood @ModernWood @Simone_Biles my 5-yo daughter just wrote SMB on an envelope and asked if that's how you spell Simone Biles. First time she's written anything besides her own name. Then she said, "do you know she's the best?"

Fans react to Simone Biles' sweet gesture

Seven-time Olympic medalist Simone Biles is often seen interacting with her fans on her social media accounts. She recently retweeted a Netflix issue in a fan tweet.

She recently made a sweet gesture for another guy who talked about his five-year-old daughter. Fans were overwhelmed by the gesture and shared several lovely comments.

One fan wrote that Biles has got young and old fans for life. He also asked Biles to cross-check it with Serena and Venus (the William sisters),

"Hello my tiny Ladybug Even u got very young or very old fans. For the rest of your life. Ask Serena and Venus they will tell u.much love Lollipop lulu"

Beverly Harper Horsley @HarperHorsley

Even u got very young or very old fans. For the rest of your life. Ask Serena and Venus they will tell u.much love

Lollipop Lulu @Simone_Biles Hello my tiny Ladybug Even u got very young or very old fans. For the rest of your life. Ask Serena and Venus they will tell u.much love Lollipop 🍭 Lulu

Of course, the tweet was cute and this fan felt the same as he wrote,

"That is pretty fricking cute ."

Thomas R. Wood returned to comment with an image of his daughter's doodle in which she wrote 'SMB':

"I took a picture too. Heres part. Tiny backwards S and MB in a mess of doodles and other kid’s writing. Happy to dm the full but rather not put her on the internet just yet. All my best!"

Thomas R. Wood @ModernWood @Simone_Biles I took a picture too. Heres part. Tiny backwards S and MB in a mess of doodles and other kid's writing. Happy to dm the full but rather not put her on the internet just yet. All my best!

According to this fan, the 5-year-old girl says the fact:

"5yr old FACT."

A 73-year-old fan of Simone Biles wrote that he considers her the best athlete in America. he even compared Biles to the likes of Mike Trout, LeBron James and others:

"Not too long ago - when she was competing regularly - this 73 year old sports loving white geezer would tell my friends : Simone Biles is the BEST ATHLETE IN AMERICA TODAY. By far. PERIOD!!! Mike Trout? Brady? Gronk? Judge? Durant? Lebron? Sorry fellas'..."

Thumper @thumperwtf

Thumper @thumperwtf @Simone_Biles Not too long ago - when she was competing regularly - this 73 year old sports loving white geezer would tell my friends : Simone Biles is the BEST ATHLETE IN AMERICA TODAY. By far. PERIOD!!! Mike Trout? Brady? Gronk? Judge? Durant? Lebron? Sorry fellas'...

Another fan urged Simone Biles to rename herself as 'SMB' to reinvent her public image"

"There ya go, Simone. It’s time to reinvent your public image. First step: Officially rename yourself “SMB.”"

Mark Oates @AuburnTgrMOates

Mark Oates @AuburnTgrMOates @Simone_Biles There ya go, Simone. It's time to reinvent your public image. First step: Officially rename yourself "SMB."

Simone Biles' incredible career

She has one of the most spectacular résumés despite taking a break from the most recent Olympic Games in Tokyo. She made her first official Olympic appearance in 2016, and has since taken part in two Olympic competitions.

Biles at the Rio Gala- Olympics: Day 12

Biles returned home from the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro with four gold and one bronze medal. In addition to winning gold in the floor routine, all-around and team vault competitions, she also received bronze on the balancing beam.

Biles is now tied with Shannon Miller for the most Olympic medals won by an American gymnast with seven overall medals. She might not attempt to break the current global mark of 18, but there is a good chance that she will dominate the American record books.

