The much-awaited, 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships will commence on Thursday i.e. August 24, 2023. The event will continue for four days. The National Championships will be held at the SAP Center in San Jose, California.

After the 2023 Core Hydration Classic, which helps in the qualification of athletes, USA Gymnastics has disclosed 147 gymnasts to compete in the 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships.

When and Where to watch the 2023 U.S Gymnastics Championships

Day and Date Time (ET) Session Platform Thursday, August 24, 2023 2:15 p.m. Junior Men Day 1 USA Gymnastics Youtube 8 p.m. Senior Men Day 1 Peacock Friday, August 25, 2023 3 p.m. Junior Women Day 1 USA Gymnastics Youtube 8 p.m. Senior Women Day 1 Peacock Saturday, August 26, 2023 1:15 p.m. Junior Men Day 2 USA Gymnastics Youtube 6:30 p.m. Senior Men Day 2 CNBC, Peacock Sunday, August 27, 2023 1:30 p.m. Junior Women Day 2 USA Gymnastics Youtube 6:30 p.m. Senior Women Day 2 NBC, Peacock

All the routines, streams, and broadcasts of the event will be uploaded on the USA Gymnastics Youtube Channel after the conclusion of the event.

Athletes to watch in the 2023 U.S Gymnastics Championships

Sunisa Lee competes in the Women's Balance Beam finals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in , Japan

The competition will witness a few great names from USA Gymnastics including Simone Biles, Sunisa Lee, and Jade Carey. A list of the competitors along with the category is given below.

Senior Women (29 gymnasts)

Simone Biles

Skye Blakely

Charlotte Booth

Jade Carey

Dulcy Caylor

Jordan Chiles

Kayla DiCello

Amelia Disidore

Addison Fatta

Madray Johnson

Shilese Jones

Katelyn Jong

Levi Jung Ruivivar

Sunisa Lee

Myli Lew

Kaliya Lincoln

Evelynn Lowe

Nola Matthews

Zoe Miller

Elle Mueller

Marissa Neal

Michelle Pineda

Joscelyn Roberson

Ashlee Sullivan

Tiana Sumanasekera

Leanne Wong

Kelise Woolford

Lexi Zeiss

Alicia Zhou

Senior Men (49 gymnasts)

Javier Alfonso

Michael Artlip

Fuzzy Benas

Maxim Bereznev

Jeremy Bischoff

Landen Blixt

Cameron Bock

Crew Bold

Brandon Briones

Taylor Burkhart

J.R. Chou

Taylor Christopulos

Caden Clinton

Matthew Cormier

Chase Davenport-Mills

Alex Diab

Isaiah Drake

Michael Fletcher

Ian Gunther

Dallas Hale

Jackson Harrison

Asher Hong

Patrick Hoopes

Michael Jaroh

Paul Juda

Alex Karadzhov

Joshua Karnes

Riley Loos

Evan Manivong

Connor McCool

Yul Moldauer

Stephen Nedoroscik

Kameron Nelson

Brandon Nguyen

Zachary Nunez

Vahe Petrosyan

Curran Phillips

Fred Richard

Ian Sandoval

Tyler Shimizu

Landon Simpson

Ian Skirkey

Blake Sun

Alex Tapanes

Colt Walker

Donnell Whittenburg

Shane Wiskus

Khoi Young

Oliver Zavel

Junior Women (24 gymnasts)

Isabella Anzola

Sage Bradford

Ly Bui

Charleigh Bullock

Lavi Crain

Ally Damelio

Nicole Desmond

Tatum Drusch

Reese Esponda

Kieryn Finnell

Addy Fulcher

Jayla Hang

Gabrielle Hardie

Zoey Molomo

Ella Kate Parker

Claire Pease

Hezly Rivera

Simone Rose

Lacie Saltzman

Audrey Snyder

Izzy Stassi

Maliha Tressel

Tyler Turner

Camie Westerman

Junior Men (45 gymnasts)

Benjamin Aguilar

Hasan Aydogdu

Sasha Bogonosiuk

Grant Bowers

Nartey Brady

Noah Copeland

Nick Deng

Alex Deubler

Brendan Friele

Devin Gopaul

Joshua Hanny

Jesse Hanny

Mason Heath

Xander Hong

Cash Johnston

Felipe Junqueira

Gage Kalley

Gage Kile

Cooper Kim

Isaac Koo

Dylan Kramer

John Kronmiller

Adam Lakomy

Danila Leykin

Kiran Mandava

Zac Myers

Wade Nelson

Joey Nieves

Alex Noel

Tristen Nye

Justin Park

Jake Prabhakaran

David Ramirez

Divier Ramos

Dante Reive

Wyatt Reynolds

Ty Roderiques

Nathan Roman

Michael Scheiner

Oleksandr Shybitov

Shaun Smith

Jonah Soltz

Bode Ticknor

Kai Uemura

Grey Westmore

The 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships competition will be an important event to decide the roster for Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics.