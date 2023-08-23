The much-awaited, 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships will commence on Thursday i.e. August 24, 2023. The event will continue for four days. The National Championships will be held at the SAP Center in San Jose, California.
After the 2023 Core Hydration Classic, which helps in the qualification of athletes, USA Gymnastics has disclosed 147 gymnasts to compete in the 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships.
When and Where to watch the 2023 U.S Gymnastics Championships
All the routines, streams, and broadcasts of the event will be uploaded on the USA Gymnastics Youtube Channel after the conclusion of the event.
Athletes to watch in the 2023 U.S Gymnastics Championships
The competition will witness a few great names from USA Gymnastics including Simone Biles, Sunisa Lee, and Jade Carey. A list of the competitors along with the category is given below.
Senior Women (29 gymnasts)
Skye Blakely
Charlotte Booth
Jade Carey
Dulcy Caylor
Jordan Chiles
Kayla DiCello
Amelia Disidore
Addison Fatta
Madray Johnson
Shilese Jones
Katelyn Jong
Levi Jung Ruivivar
Myli Lew
Kaliya Lincoln
Evelynn Lowe
Nola Matthews
Zoe Miller
Elle Mueller
Marissa Neal
Michelle Pineda
Joscelyn Roberson
Ashlee Sullivan
Tiana Sumanasekera
Leanne Wong
Kelise Woolford
Lexi Zeiss
Alicia Zhou
Senior Men (49 gymnasts)
Javier Alfonso
Michael Artlip
Fuzzy Benas
Maxim Bereznev
Jeremy Bischoff
Landen Blixt
Cameron Bock
Crew Bold
Brandon Briones
Taylor Burkhart
J.R. Chou
Taylor Christopulos
Caden Clinton
Matthew Cormier
Chase Davenport-Mills
Alex Diab
Isaiah Drake
Michael Fletcher
Ian Gunther
Dallas Hale
Jackson Harrison
Asher Hong
Patrick Hoopes
Michael Jaroh
Paul Juda
Alex Karadzhov
Joshua Karnes
Riley Loos
Evan Manivong
Connor McCool
Yul Moldauer
Stephen Nedoroscik
Kameron Nelson
Brandon Nguyen
Zachary Nunez
Vahe Petrosyan
Curran Phillips
Fred Richard
Ian Sandoval
Tyler Shimizu
Landon Simpson
Ian Skirkey
Blake Sun
Alex Tapanes
Colt Walker
Donnell Whittenburg
Shane Wiskus
Khoi Young
Oliver Zavel
Junior Women (24 gymnasts)
Isabella Anzola
Sage Bradford
Ly Bui
Charleigh Bullock
Lavi Crain
Ally Damelio
Nicole Desmond
Tatum Drusch
Reese Esponda
Kieryn Finnell
Addy Fulcher
Jayla Hang
Gabrielle Hardie
Zoey Molomo
Ella Kate Parker
Claire Pease
Hezly Rivera
Simone Rose
Lacie Saltzman
Audrey Snyder
Izzy Stassi
Maliha Tressel
Tyler Turner
Camie Westerman
Junior Men (45 gymnasts)
Benjamin Aguilar
Hasan Aydogdu
Sasha Bogonosiuk
Grant Bowers
Nartey Brady
Noah Copeland
Nick Deng
Alex Deubler
Brendan Friele
Devin Gopaul
Joshua Hanny
Jesse Hanny
Mason Heath
Xander Hong
Cash Johnston
Felipe Junqueira
Gage Kalley
Gage Kile
Cooper Kim
Isaac Koo
Dylan Kramer
John Kronmiller
Adam Lakomy
Danila Leykin
Kiran Mandava
Zac Myers
Wade Nelson
Joey Nieves
Alex Noel
Tristen Nye
Justin Park
Jake Prabhakaran
David Ramirez
Divier Ramos
Dante Reive
Wyatt Reynolds
Ty Roderiques
Nathan Roman
Michael Scheiner
Oleksandr Shybitov
Shaun Smith
Jonah Soltz
Bode Ticknor
Kai Uemura
Grey Westmore
The 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships competition will be an important event to decide the roster for Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics.