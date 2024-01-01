"At the end of the day, gymnastics is harder, if he agrees or not" - Simone Biles on the better athlete between her and husband Jonathan Owens

Gymnast Simone Biles recently revealed that she and her husband Jonathan Owens, an NFL safety for the Green Bay Packers, frequently discuss the difficulties of their respective sports.

Biles was invited as a guest on Peacock's 2023 Back That Year Up, hosted by Kenan Thompson and Kevin Hart.

When Thompson playfully asked Biles who was the better athlete between the two, the American gymnast said that the couple regularly finds itself arguing over the question and which sport is more demanding.

“I think we’re good at our own sports,” the gymnast replied. “We’ve tried to pin each other against on, like, difficulty, ability, and all that stuff. So, at the end of the day, gymnastics is harder — if he agrees or not.” (at 2:55)

The four-time Olympic gold medalist further said she excelled when she tried her hand at American football, while Owens, attempting gymnastics, could barely manage it.

"We fought over it a couple of times, and then we vowed once we got married, we wouldn’t talk about it again. But it keeps coming up every time, but he has done my workout in the gym and he can barely do it, and then I went to their NFL workout and I crushed it.”

"The scariest I think is my Biles II" - Simone Biles on the scariest gymnastics moves named after her

Simone Biles of Team United States competes on the Balance Beam during Women's Qualifications at the 2023 FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Antwerp, Belgium.

Simone Biles' career so far has been nothing short of legendary. With seven Olympic medals and 30 world championship medals, the American has proved her prowess.

Along with her victories, Biles has also earned the remarkable feat of securing five elements named after her — one move on the balance beam, two on the floor exercise, and two on the vault.

At the recent World Artistic Gymnastics held in Belgium, Antwerp, she successfully landed the Yurchenko double pike, i.e. Biles II, and became the only female gymnast to have achieved the feat.

During her conversation with Kenan Thompson and Kevin Hart, Simone Biles admitted that she could still execute four out of the five elements named after her, singling out Biles II as the most intimidating.

"I can actually still do four out of the five," Biles said at the 0:40 mark. "I don't really have a favorite. I guess there's scary to most scary. The scariest I think is my Biles II on the vault which I competed in Belgium in October."