Brooke Simpson recently took to Instagram to announce her decision to step away from gymnastics to focus on her physical and mental health issues.

At first, Simpson expressed her love for gymnastics and how it has been part of her life for a long time.

"For the past 14 years, my life has been consumed with gymnastics. It has been a huge part of who I am today," the LSU gymnast wrote.

She even expressed her happiness at being a part of the LSU gymnastics team.

"When God blessed me with the opportunity to compete for @lsugym, I couldn’t have been more excited. I was going to live out the dream younger me always had," she continued.

She then wrote about the mental health issues that are stopping her from doing what she loves to do.

“Unfortunately, when I got to LSU, I was challenged with things I never imagined would overtake my life. Struggling with an eating disorder, mental health issues, and physical health issues, I was feeling empty and unhappy," she added.

“After countless hours of prayer and time with the Lord, I made the difficult decision to step away from gymnastics for now so I could focus on my health and well-being. Although this wasn’t my plan, I trust that this is God’s. This has been the most difficult thing in my life. God has continued to walk alongside me every step of the way and He continually reminds me that my identity is not in a sport but in Him," Brooke Simpson wrote.

Finally, she thanked the LSU Gymnastics team for allowing her to be a part of the side and advised her followers to take necessary steps if they are also going through such an issue.

“I cannot thank @lsugym enough for believing in me and allowing me to be a part of something so special! & if you’re struggling with something like this as well, feel free to reach out," she concluded.

Brooke Simpson joined LSU Gymnastics in June 2023

Following multiple top finishes on beam and floor events, Brooke Simpson got the opportunity to be a part of the LSU Gymnastics.

She recorded scores of 9.550 on the beam and 9.700 on the floor to finish first in both events at the 2023 Nashville Nights competition. Simpson was also named the 2023 floor champion at the Region 8 Championships, where she finished third on the beam.

Brooke Simpson also achieved great success in the state and regional meets of 2021, where she emerged as the beam champion.