"You should see me in a crown" - Olivia Dunne dazzles in photoshoot for LSU Tigers

Olivia Dunne recently shared pictures from her dazzling photoshoot with the LSU Tigers’ intrasquad and called herself a ‘queen.’

The 21-year-old has officially entered the senior year of her college life at LSU in 2023. Being a senior team member with four other gymnasts is a big deal for Dunne.

Recently, Olivia Dunne appeared in a photoshoot with co-gymnasts Chase Brock, Sierra Ballard, Haleigh Bryant, and Elena Arenas as the senior LSU gymnast intrasquad team. The five-member team also shot a video, dancing and posing in a glamorous manner. Moreover, each of the gymnasts was seen playing with a crown during different stages of the video.

Right from that shoot, Olivia Dunne shared a picture of herself with the crown in her latest Instagram post. The young gymnast donned a purple-colored LSU leotard with tightly tied hair.

She shared two pictures with the crown. In the first snap, Dunne held the crown over her head, and in the second one, she held it in her hand and looked into the camera.

“You should see me in a crown…” she wrote.

The upcoming year would be Olivia Dunne’s last year at LSU. Although she has a great gymnastics profile, she does not wish to continue the sport after competing in the college meets next year.

Olivia Dunne reveals plans after ending college life in 2024

Dunne at NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400

Olivia Dunne, aged 21, has achieved immense success at a young age. The LSU student is not just a popular gymnast but also the highest-paid female college athlete.

Due to the NIL policy introduced in her college in 2021, she began to collaborate with renowned brands that use her looks to promote their ventures and products. Within a few years, Dunne has now built a net worth of $2.3 million.

As Dunne has grown into a successful influencer, she plans to move ahead on the same path. Moreover, she shared that was planning to move to Malibu, New York City, or Florida. Her desire to stay close to a sea beach is because she wants to perform her gymnastics tricks in the open.

When asked about approaching the last year of her college life, she said:

“I know it’s coming to an end, so I’m trying to take in every single last memory I can, but I’m also excited to see what the future holds,”

Dunne has also started ‘The Livvy Fund’ to help female athletes correctly monetize their NIL opportunities with high-profile brands.