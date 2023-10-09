Olivia Dunne, the new sensation in the Influencer World, was featured in the latest video posted by LSU Gymnastics. The 20-year-old college athlete can be seen dazzling with her co-gymnasts Chase Brock, Sierra Ballard, Haleigh Bryant, and Elena Arenas, and fans could not handle the breathtaking beauty coming from the 30-second clip.

After confirming the dating rumors with baseball prodigy Paul Skenes, Olivia is now one of the power couples in the celebrity world. With talent in gymnastics and the support of brand alliances, such as Spotify, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, and L'Oréal, she is one of the highest-paid female athletes in the NCAA.

Livvy has a massive following of 4.4 million on Instagram and 7.7 million on TikTok and the numbers keep increasing. Soon-to-be graduate Olivia shared moments with her fellow seniors.

"My queens", commented fellow LSU gymnast Savannah Schoenherr. "Geaux Tigers Forever", another fan commented.

"my seniors", commented Philippine National Team Member, Aleah Finnegan. "Can't wait!!! Geaux Tigers", an excited fan commented.

Olivia Dunne's upcoming events as Senior of the LSU Tigers

Olivia Dunne joined LSU in 2021 and became a senior in 2023. Next year will be the last year before she steps into the real world. The $2.3 million net worth star has yet to reveal her plans.

Olivia was recently featured in Sports Illustrated magazine. In July, she partnered with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit and became the cover girl of the popular swimsuit magazine. A dream of many girls, Livvy achieved in her 20s.

Livvy is now trending because of her rumored dating with soon-to-be Pirates star Paul Skenes. During an interview with The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette in August, Paul confirmed the rumors of dating Olivia. He is currently a pitcher for a Single-A minor league team, Bradenton Marauders. Livvy and Paul are Diamond World's new celebrity pair and were spotted together during NCAA football match.

As a senior at Louisiana State University, Olivia will perform next year against Ohio State on January 5. An NCAA Championship in her last year of college will be a nice addition to her career book.