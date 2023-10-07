Olivia Dunne celebrated her successful first intrasquad for the LSU Tigers by posing a perfect split leap. The photo of the 20-year-old gymnast demonstrating her skills and exceptional flexibility was posted by the official LSU Gymnastics handle on Instagram.

Olivia’s gymnastic skills garnered a lot of positive reactions from her followers applauding her finesse and athleticism. Her perfect posture shines as a bright example of her dedication to the team.

Some of the comments from the post are:

Olivia Dunne is the highest-valued NCAA women’s athlete who is always in the limelight for her exceptional performance in gymnastics and great social media presence. The LSU star is also the most-followed college athlete with a 4.4 million follower base on Instagram.

Owing to her skills in gymnastics and frequent social media activities, the college star secured a lot of brand deals. It is speculated that she earns approximately $3.5 million from her NIL deals only. It's easy to say that her hard work and dedication to the team are paying her well.

Olivia Dunne’s dedication and efforts towards helping young women athletes

Olivia is the most successful college athlete who believes in uplifting others with herself. The launch of The Livvy Fund formed in collaboration with Bayou Traditions is an example of her dedication towards the upliftment of her fellow female athletes from her school.

She has launched this fund to help these young athletes secure NIL deals. Her notable contribution speaks volumes about her confidence and devotion towards providing an equal playing field to women's sports and educating these young talents on how to create their brand and deal with businesses.