LSU gymnast and social media personality Olivia Dunne's popularity continues to skyrocket as she now becomes the World's Most-Followed College Athlete.

When quizzed about her huge following and fan base by Forbes in an up-close and personal interview by Forbes yesterday, Dunne maintained that it was her "balancing act" in life that has helped her stand out!

"I think it's because I am student-athlete. I go to class, I go to the gym, and I also do work on top of that. I do social media!" Olivia was quoted saying.

When put on the spot of how she maintains that balance, she simply responded by saying:

"I think it really helps being present in each moment because it is so easy to get distracted with all these things going on in my life. So, just compartmentalizing everything really helps!" Dunne said.

Dunne also went on to pay tribute to her family, stressing their importance and how important it is to have a bunch of people you trust right behind you.

Dunne currently sits at 4.4 million Instagram followers, more than the likes of Michael Phelps. The "TikTok’s million-dollar tumbler" also recently admitted in an interview that she makes an astounding seven figures, more than any other college athlete in the country!

The New Jersey native has turned into a star thanks to her 12 million followers and it is beyond our imagination how big she is yet to become!

Olivia Dunne's net worth as of 2023

Olivia Dunne's financial worth is nothing short of impressive. As of 2023, her estimated net worth stands at an impressive $2.3 million.

The NCAA's NIL policy has been her biggest aggregator of money in the past, with her worth skyrocketing to $3.5 million in April 2023 a remarkable surge from her previous $2.6 million in December 2022.

"Olivia Dunne made $500,000 from a single NIL deal. Here's how she became the highest-paid female college athlete" - Insider Business, X.

Her other sources of income include lucrative brand deals with American Eagle, Vuori, and Coca-Cola. Dunne also earns money through social media sponsorships where one of her Instagram posts can generate anywhere between $31,900 to $43,200.

Dunne's net worth and popularity continue on their steep trail up, and one can only imagine how much more popular she can become in time!