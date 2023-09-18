Paul Skenes, Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher drafted first-overall from the LSU Tigers, is dating Olivia Dunne. Dunne, a social media star and part of the women's gymnastics team, is the most valuable female college athlete in the USA.

Dunne outearns all of her teammates in NIL earnings and has garnered several businesses and endorsements because of her 12 million fans on social media.

Dunne recently posted some images of herself in gymnastic attire, and her admirers were quick to comment.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Last one best one♡ #seniorszn" - livvydunne

Source: Instagram

Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes could become a power couple

Dunne, 20, and Skenes, 21, announced their relationship in August after speculations were generated by subtle hints on social media. In a mid-August interview with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Skenes acknowledged his relationship with Dunne.

While Dunne has continued to work with the gymnastics program at Louisiana State University, Skenes has been enjoying his time as a young pitcher with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Both attended LSU for their undergraduate degrees, and they met through friends.

Dunne has amassed total assets of $3.3 million. Her ongoing NIL is $3.2 million.

In July, Olivia Dunne started 'The Livvy Asset' to help other women in her college with NIL money.

Paul Skenes was drafted first overall by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 2023 MLB draft, and together, they could become a national power couple.