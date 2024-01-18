"Final Push" - Team USA men's gymnastics describe their quest to qualify for Paris 2024 Olympics

Team USA’s men’s gymnastics squad recently described their hopes to qualify ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics. They had a victorious run in 2023 that determined them to be at their best in the upcoming Olympics.

At the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships, Team USA’s men’s gymnastics team walked away with a bronze medal. It ended its medal drought that lasted for nearly two decades by achieving third place, while Japan and ROC occupied first and second place, respectively. However, the team saw immense improvement from its fifth-place finishes at the Tokyo Olympics and last year’s worlds.

Following its improvement from the last championships, the team is currently diligently working to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Ahead of their battle to secure a spot in the qualification rounds, Team USA’s members described their Olympic year.

Gymnast Yul Moldauer told Team USA during an interaction:

"If I was titling this year going into the Olympics the chapter name would be like the final push or something along these lines."

Three-time NCAA champion Shane Wiskus said:

"I mean, I would say it all comes down to this. I guess. Cause one more year."

Team member Donnell Wittenburg described:

"Damn that was a good one. I mean honestly, I would just say the continued series of dawn."

Brody Malone also explained:

"This year's come back year. Come back story. There you go

Team USA’s Yul Moldauer’s stunning run at championships from 2023

Yul Moldauer at Day One of 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships

Yul Moldauer had an impressive run at the championships in 2023. The gymnast first made headlines in February when he won the men's all-around title at the 2023 Winter Cup Challenge.

Moldauer has been a part of every U.S. squad at the Worlds since 2017. When Team USA’s Men's gymnastics team won the bronze medal at the 2023 world championship, Moldauer was the lone team member with Olympic experience. He also became the oldest U.S. man to win a world medal in 20 years.

After winning the medal with his team, he explained to NBC Sports about the decision to have him go first on floor exercise to kickstart the competition day:

“I could tell when we talked about lineups a couple days before, just the look that they [my teammates] had at me,” he said.

Yul Moldauer also added:

“I was like, you know what, this is my job, and if I can do a good set and just get the ball rolling, I know that these guys will go out there with confidence.”