From Tom Brady to Simone Biles, the sports world gets on the latest Threads app

The introduction of the Threads app has created a buzz in the social media space, with many users exploring its features and potential. Threads, created by Meta, the owner of Facebook, is similar to Twitter and has gained popularity since its release.

Sports figures, as well as social media enthusiasts, have taken notice of Threads and have joined the platform. Users have expressed their engagement and excitement about the app, which currently operates without ads and offers free verification through already verified Instagram accounts.

This presents an advantage for social media influencers who can now reach a wider audience and capitalize on their follower base without additional costs.

Tom Brady - Dallas Cowboys v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

In a clever move, Tom Brady, the esteemed seven-time Super Bowl champion, showcased his wit on his social media account. Taking to his Threads account, he expressed his desire to be one of the first people to use the app.

The post immediately garnered attention and sparked engagement from his followers, who reacted with various responses.

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, among others, has also embraced Threads and shared her experience on the platform. Her comment about the energy on the app reflects the positive reception it has received among users. As Threads continues to grow and attract more users, its potential for monetization and further enhancements will likely be explored.

The Threads App: Meta's instant success with 10 Million users in 7 hours and its potential as a Twitter replacement

Meta launched the Threads app, which quickly gained popularity and attracted a sizable user base. Despite being in the early stages with room for improvement, the app has already amassed 10 million users in just seven hours.

This rapid growth can be attributed to its integration with Instagram, as Threads automatically connects with users' Instagram accounts and allows them to maintain the same following on both platforms.

One unique feature of Threads is its seamless link to Instagram, with a dedicated icon at the top right of each profile that provides one-click access to the user's Instagram account. Additionally, a number beneath each user's profile image on Instagram indicates when they first downloaded the Threads app.

While Threads has achieved a significant user base, it still has the potential to evolve into a full-fledged Twitter replacement. Future updates could include additional features like an explore section and a draft function to save posts in case the app crashes.

Overall, the launch of Threads has been solid, and with further enhancements, it has the potential to become a prominent player in the social media landscape.

Poll : 0 votes