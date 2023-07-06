Tom Brady is no stranger to garnering mixed reactions from NFL fans throughout his over two decades in the league. However, the seven-time Super Bowl winner is once again getting those same reactions on social media.

Brady recently made his debut in Threads, Instagram's Twitter alternative.

The 45-year-old posted on Threads that he wanted to be the first to join the party. Many fans took to the app as well to express their feelings on the NFL great joining the platform:

A fan commented no one invited Brady to Threads.

However, other fans were excited to see Brady join the app, welcoming him with open arms:

Fans also commented that they were early to the Threads app, like Tom Brady:

Here, fans comment for the former New England Patriots star by complementing his movie and replying to his post:

Tom Brady is making the move to Threads (like countless others) due to Twitter's recent restrictions announced by CEO Elon Musk. Musk stated that accounts that do not have a monthly subscription will be limited to seeing 600 posts per day. Verified accounts will have the ability to see up to 6K posts a day.

Elon Musk @elonmusk To address extreme levels of data scraping & system manipulation, we’ve applied the following temporary limits:



- Verified accounts are limited to reading 6000 posts/day

- Unverified accounts to 600 posts/day

- New unverified accounts to 300/day To address extreme levels of data scraping & system manipulation, we’ve applied the following temporary limits:- Verified accounts are limited to reading 6000 posts/day- Unverified accounts to 600 posts/day- New unverified accounts to 300/day

The Twitter CEO tweeted that the limitations would increase to 800 posts for unverified accounts and 8K posts for verified accounts. Ultimately, Musk agreed upon 1K unverified accounts and 10K tweets for verified ones.

Tom Brady is enjoying his retirement from the NFL

The former QB enjoying himself at Michael Rubin's White Party. Credit: @michaelrubin (IG)

Tom Brady is having a great time following his NFL career, which can be seen on social media. He was recently spotted in the Hamptons at Michael Rubin's 'White Party,' with the likes of Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons and rapper Travis Scott.

Yet, his focus will shift back to football soon enough, as he bought a share of the Las Vegas Raiders and will be with FOX Sports in 2024.

