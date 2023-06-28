Dallas Cowboys training camp 2023: Key dates, venue, and ticket pricing

The Dallas Cowboys will begin their 2023 training camp in just under a month's time. Jerry Jones' side is set to report to Oxnard, California, on July 24 to begin preparations for the upcoming season.

Dallas' training camp in Oxnard will be highlighted by the annual camp opening ceremony and fan activations on July 29. The franchise will also host Heroes Appreciation Day on August 7.

Here's a look at the full schedule for the Cowboys' training camp:

Date Time (PDT) Event Wednesday, July 26 11:30 am Open Practice Thursday, July 27 11:30 am Open Practice Saturday, July 29 9:00 a.m. - Fan Activations 11:00 a.m. - Opening Ceremony 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. - Open Practice Open Practice/ Cowboys Back Together Weekend and Opening Ceremonies Monday, July 31 11:00 a.m. Open Practice Tuesday, August 1 11:00 a.m. Open Practice Thursday, August 3 11:00 a.m. Open Practice Saturday, August 5 11:00 a.m. Open Practice Monday, August 7 11:00 a.m. Open Practice/ Hero’s Appreciation Day Tuesday, August 8 11:00 a.m. Open Practice Thursday, August 10 11:00 a.m. Open Practice Saturday, August 12 - Kickoff vs. Jacksonville, return to Oxnard after game Monday, August 14 11:00 a.m. Open Practice Tuesday, August 15 11:00 a.m. Open Practice Friday, August 18 - Trip to Seattle

Dallas Cowboys training camp 2023: Pricing details and best deals

All Dallas Cowboys training camp sessions this year are open to the public free of charge. Fans can attend the first practice session which will begin on Wednesday, July 24 until the final open practice on Tuesday, August 15 without having to pay for tickets.

However, admission is on a first-come-first-served basis until full capacity is reached. So make sure to get to the ground as early as possible to get a good seat.

Moreover, activities like getting autographs from NFL players and field access will be available for fans this year.

Dallas Cowboys' schedule for the 2023 NFL season

Here's a look at the full schedule for the Dallas Cowboys' 2023 regular season:

Week 1: at Giants - NBC at 8:20 p.m. ET (Sunday, September 10)

NBC at 8:20 p.m. ET (Sunday, September 10) Week 2: vs. Jets - CBS at 4:25 p.m. ET (Sunday, September 17)

CBS at 4:25 p.m. ET (Sunday, September 17) Week 3: at Cardinals - FOX at 4:25 p.m. ET (Sunday, September 24)

FOX at 4:25 p.m. ET (Sunday, September 24) Week 4: vs. Patriots - FOX at 4:25 p.m. ET (Sunday, October 1)

FOX at 4:25 p.m. ET (Sunday, October 1) Week 5: at 49ers - NBC at 8:20 p.m. ET (Sunday, October 8)

NBC at 8:20 p.m. ET (Sunday, October 8) Week 6: at Chargers - ESPN at 8:15 p.m. ET (Monday, October 16)

ESPN at 8:15 p.m. ET (Monday, October 16) Week 7: BYE

Week 8: vs. Rams - FOX at 1 p.m. ET (Sunday, October 29)

FOX at 1 p.m. ET (Sunday, October 29) Week 9: at Eagles - FOX at 4:25 p.m. ET (Sunday, November 5)

FOX at 4:25 p.m. ET (Sunday, November 5) Week 10: vs. Giants - FOX at 4:25 p.m. ET (Sunday, November 12)

FOX at 4:25 p.m. ET (Sunday, November 12) Week 11: at Panthers - FOX at 1 p.m. ET (Sunday, November 19)

FOX at 1 p.m. ET (Sunday, November 19) Week 12: vs. Commanders - CBS at 4:30 p.m. ET (Thursday, November 23)

CBS at 4:30 p.m. ET (Thursday, November 23) Week 13: vs. Seahawks - Amazon Prime at 8:15 p.m. ET (Thursday, November 30)

Amazon Prime at 8:15 p.m. ET (Thursday, November 30) Week 14: vs. Eagles - NBC at 8:20 p.m. ET (Sunday, December 10)

NBC at 8:20 p.m. ET (Sunday, December 10) Week 15: at Bills - FOX at 4:25 p.m. ET (Sunday, December 17)

FOX at 4:25 p.m. ET (Sunday, December 17) Week 16: at Dolphins - FOX at 4:25 p.m. ET (Sunday, December 24)

FOX at 4:25 p.m. ET (Sunday, December 24) Week 17: vs. Lions - ESPN/ABC at 8:15 p.m. ET (Saturday, December 30)

ESPN/ABC at 8:15 p.m. ET (Saturday, December 30) Week 18: at Commanders - TBD | TBD

