Buffalo Bills training camp 2023: Key dates, venue and ticket pricing

The Buffalo Bills will have their 2023 training camp at St. John Fisher University starting July 26. The AFC Conference giants will hope that the season will bring forth their long-awaited Super Bowl glory.

The Bills also announced that all fans attending this year's sessions would need a mobile ticket, which will be accessible free of charge at buffalobills.com/trainingcamp.

In this article, we look at the venue, ticketing and everything you need to know about the Bills training camp for 2023.

Buffalo Bills training camp 2023 Key Dates

There are some critical dates that Bills fans need to know if they're interested in savoring the 2023 preseason events. Here's the full open practice schedule:

Date Start Time Open to Public Wed. July 26 9:45 am Yes Thurs. July 27 9:45 am Yes Fri. July 28 9:45 am Yes Sun. July 30 9:45 am Yes Mon. July 31 9:45 am Yes Tues. August 1 9:45 am Yes Thurs. August 3 9:45 am Yes Fri. August 4 5:30 pm — 7:30 pm Return of Blue & Red at Highmark Stadium; Open to public Sun. August 6 11:45 am Yes Mon. August 7 9:45 am Closed to public Wed. August 9 9:45 am Yes Thurs. August 10 9:45 am Yes

These open practices are fabulous, as Bills fans will be able to see their favorite players in action for absolutely nothing.

You can also expect a handful of preseason fireworks and, hopefully, the resolution of the Stefon Diggs drama.

Buffalo Bills training camp 2023: Pricing details and best deals

According to the Bills' website, the Buffalo Bills Training Camp presented by Ticketmaster and Connors & Ferris will be free to attend.

Tickets are required for all practices. For dates and times of practices, contact the Bills Camp Hotline at 1-877-BB-TICKS. Tickets will be 'mobile' only and may include a small processing fee.

Furthermore, food and beverages will be available at concession stands. Bills merchandise trailers will be available at multiple locations throughout camp. All purchases will be cashless, and all major credit cards will be accepted.

Where to park for Bills training camp?

Parking for training camp will be at the Pittsford Sutherland or Pittsford Mendon. You can take a shuttle bus to training camp for $1. There will be no public parking on campus.

The Bills will also hold their annual “Return of the Blue and Red” practice at Highmark Stadium on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. Tickets for that event will be announced at a later date.

