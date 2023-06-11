Buffalo Bills 2023 Primetime games: Full schedule for AFC East’s favorites

The Buffalo Bills are among the best teams in the NFL and are easily favorites to win the AFC East. The Bills are led by Madden 24 cover star Josh Allen, perennial Pro Bowl wideout Stefon Diggs, and defensive star Jordan Poyer. They will be looking to go at least one better than their AFC Divisional Round game loss this season and, if possible, make their first Super Bowl appearance of the new decade.

This piece will look at the Bills' Primetime Games, as the franchise has the most in the NFL this season. We will also touch upon their complete fixture list as we map out how the side from Buffalo can make the Super Bowl in the coming season.

Full 2023 Primetime Schedule for the Buffalo Bills

Here is the complete Primetime schedule for the Buffalo Bills in the 2023 NFL season.

Week 1: at the New York Jets (Monday Night Football)

Week 6: vs. New York Giants (Sunday Night Football)

Week 8: versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Thursday Night Football)

Week 9: at the Cincinnati Bengals (Sunday Night Football)

Week 10: versus the Denver Broncos (Monday Night Football)

Week 16: at the Los Angeles Chargers (Saturday Night)

The Bills will appear in primetime six times out of their 17 games this coming season, which is tied for the most in all of football.

The other teams which also have six primetime games include the Kansas City Chiefs, Dallas Cowboys, and Los Angeles Chargers.

The Complete 2023 Schedule for the Buffalo Bills

As for the Bills' complete schedule, here's a rundown on who the team from Buffalo is going to come up against in 2023.

Week 1 (9/11) at the New York Jets, 8:15 p.m. on ESPN/ABC

Week 2 (9/17) versus the Las Vegas Raiders, 1 p.m. on CBS

Week 3 (9/24) at the Washington Commanders, 1 p.m. on CBS

Week 4 (10/1) versus the Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. on CBS

Week 5 (10/8) versus the Jacksonville Jaguars (at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium), 9:30 a.m. on NFLN

Week 6 (10/15) versus the New York Giants, 8:20 p.m. on NBC (SNF)

Week 7 (10/22) at the New England Patriots, 1 p.m. on CBS

Week 8 (10/26) versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:15 p.m. on Prime Video (TNF)

Week 9 (11/5) at the Cincinnati Bengals, 8:20 p.m. on NBC (SNF)

Week 10 (11/13) versus the Denver Broncos, 8:15 p.m. on ESPN (MNF)

Week 11 (11/19) versus the New York Jets, 4:25 p.m. on CBS

Week 12 (11/26) at the Philadelphia Eagles, 4:25 p.m. on CBS

Week 13 - Bye Week

Week 14 (12/10) at the Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. on CBS

Week 15 (12/17) versus the Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. on FOX

Week 16 (12/23) at the Los Angeles Chargers, 8 p.m. on Peacock

Week 17 (12/31) versus the New England Patriots, 1 p.m. on CBS

Week 18 (To Be Decided) at the Miami Dolphins, Time & Channel yet to be decided

What to expect from the Buffalo Bills in 2023

Fans and analysts expect the Buffalo Bills to be one of the strongest teams in the 2023 NFL season. The franchise had an average off-season where they retained team icon Jordan Poyer and drafted Dalton Kincaid in the first round.

The Bills didn't make any significant splash like last season's signing of Von Miller. Still, at least they snagged up Damien Harris, an underrated candidate for tough carries alongside James Cook, as is Latavius Murray. The signing of wideout Deonte Harty could also prove to be a masterstroke, especially if he successfully replaces the departed Isaiah McKenzie in a secondary role.

It's too early to judge, but it will be surprising to see the Bills finish anything besides the top spot in the AFC East in the upcoming season.

